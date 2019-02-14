Should You Buy Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110) For Its 3.5% Dividend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Kingworld Medicines Group Limited (HKG:1110) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 3.5%. Let’s dig deeper into whether Kingworld Medicines Group should have a place in your portfolio.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Is their annual yield among the top 25% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Kingworld Medicines Group fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 32%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. The reality is that it is too early to consider Kingworld Medicines Group as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 8 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Compared to its peers, Kingworld Medicines Group produces a yield of 3.5%, which is high for Healthcare stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

After digging a little deeper into Kingworld Medicines Group’s yield, it’s easy to see why you should be cautious investing in the company just for the dividend. On the other hand, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still be offering some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three key aspects you should further research:

