Should You Buy Kraft Heinz Stock at Its All-Time Low?

Kraft Heinz's (NASDAQ: KHC) stock recently dropped to an all-time low after the packaged-foods giant simultaneously posted preliminary first- and second-quarter earnings results. For the first half of the year its revenue fell 5% to $12.4 billion, its organic sales fell 1.5%, and its adjusted earnings plunged 51% to $0.70 per share on higher impairment charges.

Those numbers didn't impress investors, who were still dazed by a $15 billion writedown, dividend cut, SEC probe, and delayed 10-K filing earlier this year. Unfortunately, Kraft Heinz's lackluster earnings report included another $1.2 billion in charges and writedowns, and it warned that it would delay its quarterly filing for the period ended June 29.

That barrage of bad news spooked the bulls and attracted the bears. But after an 8.6% sell-off the day earnings were reported, Kraft Heinz trades at about nine times forward earnings and pays a forward dividend yield of 5%. Will that low multiple and high yield set a floor under this stock?

A woman in business attire sits in a chair, her head in her hands. On the wall behind her are drawn question marks and a red arrow pointing down. More

Image source: Getty Images.

The key problems

Like other packaged-foods giants, Kraft Heinz is struggling with competition from healthier, organic, and private label brands. Its management also focused too heavily on cutting costs instead of streamlining its portfolio, developing new products, and launching fresh marketing campaigns. Kraft Heinz also misstepped by using price cuts to boost shipments instead of using price hikes to offset lower shipments. That desperate strategy temporarily boosted its organic sales in the second half of 2018, but crushed the company's margins. Its organic sales turned negative again in the first half of 2019, although its adjusted EBITDA margin rebounded sequentially in the second quarter, according to the preliminary results it presented.

Metric Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 YOY change in organic sales (0.4%) 2.6% 2.4% (2.8%) (0.3%) Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.5% 25.3% 24.7% 24% 25%

YOY = year-over-year. Source: Kraft Heinz quarterly reports.

CEO Miguel Patricio, who took the top job in July, blamed the sales decline on "unfavorable promotional timing" in the U.S. and Canada, "difficult comparisons" to strong sales of U.K. soups a year ago, an unexpected "negative impact from lower inventory levels at retail in North America," and trade negotiations in Europe throttling its sales in certain regions.

In other words, Kraft's strategy of lowering prices, which reduced its pricing by 1.5 percentage points annually during the first half, didn't boost its sales. Major retailers are also reserving more shelf space for their own private label brands instead of Kraft's products.

Patricio attributed Kraft's margin declines to supply chain inflation, which increased its packaging, freight, overtime, and maintenance costs, as well as a "significant step-up in fixed costs" to support its sales growth.

A shopper puts a bottle of ketchup into a shopping basket. More