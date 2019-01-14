Before You Buy Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1690), Consider Its Volatility

Anyone researching Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) Limited (HKG:1690) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from 1690’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.73, we can surmise that the Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

SEHK:1690 Income Statement Export January 14th 19 More

Could 1690’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of HK$278m, Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings) has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 1690 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Lap Kei Engineering (Holdings)’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

