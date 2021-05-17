Would you buy Leopold and Loeb’s fingerprints? A famous murder weapon? Chicago museums sometimes face similar questions

Christopher Borrelli, Chicago Tribune
·9 min read

CHICAGO — The other day I spoke to a guy in Los Angeles who was selling, he said, an authentic sheet of fingerprints taken by Chicago police after the arrest of Leopold and Loeb, nearly a century ago this month. He said he was hoping to sell it to “someone very wealthy in the Chicago area.” He wants $137,500 (“non-negotiable”). This guy, Gary Zimet, a longtime dealer of historical artifacts and spectacularly unsettling memorabilia, assured me the piece is genuine. Nina Barrett, author of a 2018 history, “The Leopold and Loeb Files: An Intimate Look at One of America’s Most infamous Crimes” (not to mention, owner of Evanston bookstore Bookends & Beginnings), couldn’t vouch for the authenticity of the fingerprints but said that official paperwork connected with the crime has a long history of circulating among collections. Indeed, the special collections department at Northwestern University’s Deering Library maintains more than 50 boxes of Leopold and Loeb artifacts, including fan mail to the murderers and a ransom note sent to the parents of the boy they killed.

So let’s assume those fingerprints are authentic.

Here’s a better question: Who wants to own part of a historic crime?

Chicago institutions have been considering and debating this for decades. Typically, museums and libraries and universities don’t buy such artifacts (or any artifacts) — they receive donations of papers, manuscripts and ephemera from collectors, researchers and families. For instance, in 1925, a year after Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb — University of Chicago students, wealthy suburban Illinois sons of privilege — were convicted of murdering 14-year-old Bobby Franks (just to see if they could), Leopold’s brother offered the Field Museum a donation: Nathan’s smart, impressive collection of preserved birds. A few weeks later, according to correspondence, the Field said ... sure!

The birds are still in the Field archives but never exhibited, said Ben Marks, the museum’s collection manager for birds. “I kind of wish I knew what the Field president then was weighing in his head when he decided to take the birds of Nathan Leopold.”

What’s that you say?

It was another time? The thinking was different?

There’s no way the museum could have misunderstood what it was accepting, Marks said. The Cook County trial of Leopold and Loeb was known then as “the Crime of the Century.” None other than Clarence Darrow lead Loeb’s defense. And yet, Leopold was also a well-known bird watcher and naturalist who had done significant research on warblers. In letters between the Leopold family and the Field, murder is not mentioned.

That said, you could argue those stuffed birds tell more about the story of Nathan Leopold than a sample of fingerprints. His birds, in an odd way, are a significant artifact.

Situations like this still happen, though very occasionally, said Will Hansen, curator of Americana at the Newberry Library, which for years thought it had a book made of human skin in its historic collection. Turns out, after a bit of testing, it’s just an ugly book.

“But this is why we developed policies for what we collect,” he said. “We have to ask: Does this particular thing add an angle or interesting context to our understanding of anything? Does it seem potentially useful to someone doing research? Or would having it be more like shock value? We find ourselves always circling back to ethical issues.”

The Newberry has been offered letters written by serial killer John Wayne Gacy, and early photographs of slain Native Americans. When a donation of racist material is offered, Hansen said, citing an example, “you find yourself on a very fine line between wanting to bear witness but not wanting to be a repository of supremacist literature.”

Zimet, as a dealer of rare papers and manuscripts and general weirdness, said he asks those same questions about artifacts that he’s offered to sell. He’s just not in the donation business.

“I’m in the selling business.”

His business, Moments in Time, has been around for years, dealing partly in the kind of historical whatnots you would expect: A Babe Ruth contract, a Louis Armstrong autograph, presidential knickknacks. He’s sold Al Capone’s fingerprints and letters from John Dillinger. And yet even a cursory glance of old headlines suggests that Zimet has a talent for dealing in the attention-getting head-shaker of disputed authenticity. Last year he began offering the Bible that Donald Trump held up during his infamous photo-op/tear-gassing incident — autographed by Trump. (The White House denied it was authentic.) He once tried to sell a tape box that supposedly held proof that the Beatles had secretly reunited once. (Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono denied it was real.) Zimet once sold a bullet-dented medallion supposedly worn by Tupac Shakur during his 1996 murder ($125,000). He told me that he once sold the very album that John Lennon signed for Mark Chapman just moments before Chapman shot the Beatle to death ($922,500). Of course, he’s also been sued — according to the New York Post, McCartney himself once sued Zimet for selling a sheet of lyrics that had been stolen from McCartney’s home in the late 1960s.

Each object comes to him through long-cultivated sources kept anonymous, Zimet said. And he won’t sell just anything. He turned down Charles Manson’s nonsensical prison writings. He said he was offered to buy the gun George Zimmerman used to shoot Trayvon Martin. He passed.

I asked why he would sell Leopold and Loeb’s fingerprints but not Manson’s letters.

He said Manson was “street trash” and Leopold and Loeb were “brilliant, but psychopaths.” On the other hand, he did recently buy Manson’s fingerprints, taken after the killing of Sharon Tate.

The line, to be generous, looks blurry.

Then again, that line gets blurry even when lurid artifacts find their way to an institution, said John Russick, senior vice president of the Chicago History Museum. They consider authenticity, legality, but perhaps most important, they consider an object’s historic worth against whether acquiring it “trades on someone else’s pain.” Which is a hard thing to calculate.

The museum, he said, has had internal debates about whether to acquire guns associated with the Capone family, as well as a police model used during the trial of Richard Speck, who murdered and tortured eight student nurses in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the South Side in 1966. Speck, however, would fit neatly into an exhibit on how Chicago serial killers became everyday pop culture. As for Capone: He’s arguably the most famous Chicagoan ever, Russick said, “yet there are strong feelings inside the museum about whether a Capone show would glorify gangsterism. I’m of two minds myself.”

In its collection, the museum has the bed that Lincoln died on, and the arc light that started the Iroquois Theatre fire in 1903, which killed more than 600, mostly women and children. Both objects, he said, feel grounded in historical value. The faulty light, for instance, led to major changes to nationwide fire codes. They also have the lock that prevented many of the victims from escaping the Iroquois. “In our evidence-light world, hard proof seems important,” he said.

So I asked if the museum would ever have a show about the police killings of Black men and whether, to tell that story, someday, they should gather artifacts from the slayings?

“Do you mean, in a way — though it happened in Florida (and he wasn’t a cop) — would we ever buy George Zimmerman’s gun? I would have to ask under what premise do you take something like that? Then how is it shown? You want to document what happened. Again, you want to show proof — you don’t want to run the risk of a community being ignorant of its history. But you also don’t want someone’s life represented by a violent end. Still, if you don’t make the case, are you providing an opportunity for people to be willfully ignorant? These are questions to wrestle with.”

The museum does have a pair of eyeglasses once owned by Leopold, the eyeglasses that were found where Leopold and Loeb hid the body of Franks, the evidence that eventually implicated them. About 15 years ago, the museum had a show about the Leopold and Loeb murder.

What then is the value of Leopold and Loeb?

Historians have spent a century placing the case in a broad array of contexts: It was among the first major trials to delve into psychiatry, its defendants became celebrities in a very contemporary way, it dovetailed with an early 20th century feeling of existential nihilism. It’s also, Barrett said, “about white privilege” — which may be why the Field Museum felt OK in 1925 to accept stuffed birds from a well-educated, well-connected sociopath with millionaire parents.

But once again, would you buy his fingerprints?

Adam Rust, co-owner of the Woolly Mammoth curiosity shop in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, said he’s been offered the door to the Norwood Park crawl space where John Wayne Gacy hid victims. The more questions he asked, the less responsive the seller became. But he didn’t dismiss the offer. After all, on the Woolly walls, there’s a Gacy painting of Hitler and a probably authentic tintype of Lizzie Borden. Neither are for sale. Rust thinks of the store as a kind of museum, as a place for the macabre to be experienced without judgment. But then, he wouldn’t hang a Gacy at home. When I mentioned Zimmerman’s gun being offered for sale, he audibly flinched on the phone.

What makes one item OK and another offensive?

“I hear you — why Gacy and not Zimmerman? Maybe it has to do with the buffer of time? I don’t know. That’s a hard question. Family connected to Gacy’s victims are still around here. That pain is very real, too. Yet when will it be OK to buy the gun that killed Trayvon Martin? How much time needs to pass? Right now I can’t imagine how much. I doubt I could live long enough to find out.”

Recommended Stories

  • Winchcombe meteorite to go on public display

    A chunk of priceless space rock that fell on the UK will showcase at the Natural History Museum.

  • Covid-19: YouTube launches vaccination ad campaign

    The video-sharing site will pay for ads on buses, billboards and its own site to promote vaccination.

  • New CDC mask guidelines cause confusion in CA

    New CDC mask guidelines cause confusion in CA

  • Job fears, price spikes mean heartburn for Biden White House as economy revs up

    They're a bad memory for Americans old enough to remember the 1970s - but they're also likely causing a few sleepless nights in the White House, as the United States' economic recovery from the unprecedented coronavirus recession hits some bumps. The jolts are dampening consumer confidence, ramping up inflation fears, and helping Republicans build their case against President Joe Biden and his ambitious plans to revamp the U.S. economy with trillions in new spending. As the 1970s show, high joblessness and rising prices the United States saw in April can be a potent political force.

  • Irish ransomware attack to cost health service tens of millions of euros

    The Irish health service expects to spend tens of millions of euros rebuilding its IT systems from a cyber attack which is set to cause significant disruption to diagnostic services into next week. Ireland's health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect them from a significant ransomware attack the government said was carried out by an international cyber crime gang. While the COVID-19 vaccination programme was not directly affected and the Health Service Executive (HSE) restored its test and tracing system within hours, hospital appointments have been cancelled across all outpatient services.

  • The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of May 16

    This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So […]

  • Lackluster B.O. Weekend As US Pandemic Calms: ‘Spiral’ Sees $8.7M, Zack Snyder Netflix Movie ‘Army Of The Dead’ Opening To Est. $780K

    SUNDAY AM UPDATE: At a time when the box office looked to be making progress, especially with No. 2 chain Regal reopening more theaters, it was a downer of a weekend. Lionsgate’s R-rated Spiral: From The Book of Saw, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, came in with $8.7M, under the $10M-$15M many were hoping […]

  • NBA roundup: Warriors top Grizzlies for No. 8 seed

    Stephen Curry scored a game-high 46 points en route to his second NBA scoring title and Jordan Poole stalled a rally with a late 3-pointer Sunday afternoon as the Golden State Warriors held off the visiting Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco for a 113-101 win to claim the No. 8 position in this week's play-in tournament. With Curry scoring 17 of his 46 points, the Warriors appeared to take command of the game in the third quarter, but Dillon Brooks led a Memphis comeback. The Grizzlies went up by two twice after that, before Poole nailed his momentum-changing 3-pointer.

  • 'Masmouta', ancient fish recipe enjoyed for Eid

    Location: Basra, IraqThis is how to cook an ancient Mesopotamian recipeIt’s called masmoutaCooks dry seasoned fish for ten daysCoarse sea salt helps keep the fish wholeThen, the fish is cooked into a soupIt is traditionally eaten on the first day of the Muslim holiday, Eid al-FitrEid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) 60-YEAR-OLD 'MASMOUTA' SELLER AT BASRA MARKET, SAID FADEL, SAYING:"Most people want 'masmouta' at the beginning of the Eid. Why then? Because they have low level of salts, so this compensates for a whole month, so they eat it on the day of Eid early morning."The recipe is believed to have been passed through generationsToday, it’s prepared with a special curry using Indian spices

  • ‘Cliff Walkers’ Holds Off ‘Wrath of Man’ at China Box Office

    Zhang Yimou’s period espionage thriller “Cliff Walkers” ran out a comfortable winner at the mainland Chinese box office, ahead of other holdovers and new release titles including Jason Statham-starring “Wrath of Man.” “Cliff Walkers” dropped only 32% between its second and third weekends, taking $16.6 million between Friday and Sunday, according to data from consultancy […]

  • ‘Army of the Dead': Zack Snyder Sent Hundreds of Extras to ‘Zombie School’

    It’s not easy becoming a zombie. For hundreds of extras that appeared in Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead,” rigorous training at “Zombie School” was required to learn how to act like the undead. In a new interview with the Boston Herald, Snyder and his wife and producing partner, Deborah Snyder, said that about 200 extras were involved in the shooting of the Netflix film “Army of the Dead,” which follows a mercenary team that gets a job to steal $200 million from a Vegas casino overrun by zombies before a nuclear strike destroys the quarantined city. “For the hordes of zombies we had Zombie School, where the stunt team, who already knew how to move like a zombie, would teach 200 extras,” she said. “They didn’t have the training that the stunt people did, so we had to train them how to move and act like a zombie.” The zombie genre has been mined for every subversion imaginable since George A. Romero popularized it with “Night of the Living Dead” over 50 years ago. But Zack Snyder said it was fun to put his own spin on it. “The fun of the zombie genre is that the audience is ahead of you,” he said. “Like, you could ask a lot of people, ‘How do you kill zombies?’ ‘Shoot ’em in the head.’ ‘What if you get bit by a zombie, do you become a zombie?’ ‘Absolutely.’” “People know. So that’s the fun of it,” Snyder went on. “In a lot of ways it’s like making a Western or something like that. There are certain things and those are the rules you have to do. You have to deconstruct and subvert expectations. Right when you think it’s one way, you’ve got to take them that way.” No word on whether the Snyder Zombie School was anything like Dianne’s acting class in “Shaun of the Dead.” “Army of the Dead” is now playing in select theaters and will be released on Netflix this Friday. Read original story ‘Army of the Dead': Zack Snyder Sent Hundreds of Extras to ‘Zombie School’ At TheWrap

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls Israel an ‘apartheid state’

    Progressive congresswoman says on Twitter that ‘apartheid states are not democracies’ amidst ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • JFK ‘told Secret Service to keep a distance away’ before assassination

    Mr Kennedy worried that having agenct tailing him was ‘giving the wrong impression’

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Canucks 6-5

    Elias Lindholm scored the overtime winner and the Calgary Flames bounced back after blowing a four-goal lead in the third period to beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-5 on Sunday night. The Canucks and Flames have already been eliminated from playoff contention and face each other twice more to end the regular season — despite several postseason matchups already underway. The overlap is due to the COVID-19 outbreak that swept through Vancouver’s team and halted the Canucks' schedule for three weeks.

  • Microsoft investigated Bill Gates’ relationship with an employee 20 years ago

    The woman demanded Gates’ wife should read her letter alleging a sexual relationship with him

  • 2 dead, 150 injured after bleacher collapse at West Bank synagogue

    At least two people were killed and more than 150 injured on Sunday after a bleacher collapsed at an unfinished ultra-Orthodox synagogue in the West Bank, Israeli medics said. The incident took place in the Givat Zeev settlement during evening prayers, ahead of the Shavuot holiday. Israeli medics said the dead are a 12-year-old boy and a man in his 50s. Deddi Simhi, head of Israel Fire and Rescue, told Israel's Channel 12 the five-story synagogue "is not finished. It doesn't even have a permit for occupancy, and therefore let alone holding events in it." The chief of Jerusalem's police department said the collapse was caused by "negligence" and expects arrests will be made. Last month, 45 ultra-Orthodox Jews were killed in a stampede during a religious celebration in northern Israel. The event brought tens of thousands of people to Mount Meron, an area that isn't able to contain such a large crowd. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterUFOs are very real, 60 Minutes reports, they're still unidentified, and they aren't AmericanEvangelical leader Franklin Graham suggests Trump may be too out of shape to run in 2024

  • Hornets ‘start a new season’ Tuesday; how do they finish better than the last one?

    The Charlotte Hornets must beat the Indiana Pacers or their season is over.