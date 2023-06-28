My buy-to-let business has become a terrifying tax trap

house

I can still hear my tenant crying down the phone now.

It makes me feel physically sick. I never wanted to serve a “Section 21” on a tenant who’d been with me for 18 years, but the Government has left me no choice.

The full introduction of Section 24 and the rapid interest rate hikes mean my tax bill is on course for becoming bigger than my actual take home profit. In effect, I could soon be paying to rent my property to my tenant. So, I am selling.

As a private landlord I am well aware how despised I am. But the unjustified unfair taxation system for private landlords is inhumane – and it will lead to the collapse of the housing market.

When Ireland introduced a punitive tax system for private landlords, it soon realised the scale of the disaster and repealed it. The difference with the Ireland example, however, is key: the tax was only for new buy-to-let purchases. It was not retrospective, like the UK.

Over the last two decades I’ve seen a lot of tax and regulatory changes, but nothing has been as devastating as Section 24.

When the Government announced this ill-fated tax, I met many times with my accountants. We pored over spreadsheets, did complicated calculations and came to the same conclusion: trying to retrofit my portfolio to today’s new tax regime was not economically viable.

Stamp duty, capital gains tax, corporation tax, commercial lending fees, arrangement fees, redemption fees, accountancy fees, legal fees – the combined effect means I agreed to a gradual sell-off.

But now, the landscape has changed.

Before the introduction of Section 24, when interest rates were higher, you could claim the mortgage interest as an expense and pay tax on any profits. Today you get taxed on the turnover. This means more private landlords are dragged into becoming higher-rate, 40pc, taxpayers – and you only get 20pc relief on mortgage interest.



A higher-rate taxpayer with a mortgage of £250,000, at an interest rate of 6pc, and annual rent of £20,000, will now pay £5,000 in tax. Before the introduction of Section 24 the bill would have been £2,000. It’s not hard to see that the big problem is soaring mortgage rates. In my example the annual mortgage payments are £15,000.

After paying the mortgage interest and income tax, there is nothing left from the rent to pay for the property maintenance or to cover any voids or rent shortfalls – the property will be loss-making from day one. If rates were to hit 7pc, the combined mortgage interest and tax would total £22,000 – more than the annual rent.

It makes no economic sense. And that is before you say EPC ‘C’, with all its associated costs.

When George Osborne, the former chancellor, introduced Section 24, he must have known he would be destroying the private rental market.

He created an illogical quirk that allows sole traders, self-employed people and companies to claim expenses for loans on premises to carry out their business, then excluded private landlords.

It is incomprehensible in this day and age that such overt discrimination is permitted – and made law. It is grossly unfair that a company can own a property to rent out and claim back the mortgage interest in full, while a private individual cannot.



It speaks to the true motives of this government, which appears to be to create a favourable tax regime for large corporations and the super rich.

Tenants have been abandoned to the mercies of the market which will now be controlled by those with the deepest pockets.

This housing crisis has been wholly manufactured by government policy. Talk of reform is a smokescreen. Behind the scenes big business is taking over from small landlords – get ready for the corporate takeover of buy to let.

The Secret Landlord is a monthly column by an anonymous buy-to-let investor. Email: secretlandlord@telegraph.co.uk

