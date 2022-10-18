When Should You Buy Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A)?

While Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTY.A) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$22.09 and falling to the lows of US$15.59. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Liberty Global's current trading price of US$16.47 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Liberty Global’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Liberty Global Worth?

Great news for investors – Liberty Global is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Liberty Global’s ratio of 2.09x is below its peer average of 11.32x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Telecom industry. What’s more interesting is that, Liberty Global’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Liberty Global?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Liberty Global, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although LBTY.A is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to LBTY.A, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on LBTY.A for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Liberty Global (of which 1 is a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Liberty Global, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

