Should You Buy Lindsay Corporation (LNN)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has seen an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that LNN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now let's analyze the new hedge fund action surrounding Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN).

What have hedge funds been doing with Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)?

At Q1's end, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 22% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 7 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in LNN a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Royce & Associates held the most valuable stake in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN), which was worth $78.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Impax Asset Management which amassed $58.1 million worth of shares. SG Capital Management, GAMCO Investors, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position SG Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN), around 7.49% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 1.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LNN.