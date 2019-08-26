Should You Buy Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (HKG:194) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited (HKG:194) is about to go ex-dividend in just 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 30th of August, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of September.

Liu Chong Hing Investment's next dividend payment will be HK$0.22 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of HK$0.70 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that Liu Chong Hing Investment has a trailing yield of 6.2% on the current share price of HK$11.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Liu Chong Hing Investment paying out a modest 29% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Liu Chong Hing Investment generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 30% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Liu Chong Hing Investment's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 28% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share have been growing very quickly, and the company is paying out a relatively low percentage of its profit and cash flow. Companies with growing earnings and low payout ratios are often the best long-term dividend stocks, as the company can both grow its earnings and increase the percentage of earnings that it pays out, essentially multiplying the dividend.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Liu Chong Hing Investment has lifted its dividend by approximately 17% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Liu Chong Hing Investment? We love that Liu Chong Hing Investment is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.