When Should You Buy Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)?

Let's talk about the popular Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Lowe's Companies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Lowe's Companies?

According to my valuation model, Lowe's Companies seems to be fairly priced at around 8.0% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Lowe's Companies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $221.06, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Lowe's Companies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Lowe's Companies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 26% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Lowe's Companies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in LOW’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on LOW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Lowe's Companies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

If you are no longer interested in Lowe's Companies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

