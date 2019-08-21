When Should You Buy LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)?

LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €385.6 and falling to the lows of €323.75. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne's current trading price of €355.7 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 29.39%, trading at €356 compared to my intrinsic value of €274.91. This means that the opportunity to buy LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne at a good price has disappeared! In addition to this, it seems like LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MC’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MC for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne.