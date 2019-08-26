Should You Buy M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 30th of August in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of September.

M&T Bank's upcoming dividend is US$1.00 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$4.00 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that M&T Bank has a trailing yield of 2.8% on the current share price of $143.9. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether M&T Bank can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. M&T Bank paid out a comfortable 29% of its profit last year.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. For this reason, we're glad to see M&T Bank's earnings per share have risen 11% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, M&T Bank has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.6% a year on average. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because M&T Bank is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid M&T Bank? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. M&T Bank ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

