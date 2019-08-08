Should You Buy Match Group at Its All-Time High?

Match Group's (NASDAQ: MTCH) stock hit new all-time highs this week after the company posted strong second-quarter numbers and rosy guidance for the full year. The online dating company's revenue grew 18% annually (22% in constant currency terms) to $498 million, beating estimates by $9 million. Its adjusted EBITDA rose 16% to $203.5 million, topping expectations by about $10 million.

Match expects its revenue to rise 21% to 23% annually during the third quarter, and for its adjusted EBITDA to climb 21% to 24%. It also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast from the mid-teens to high-teens, then boosted the midpoint of its adjusted EBITDA growth forecast from 17% to 20%.

Match's accelerating growth and higher guidance attracted a stampede of bulls, but should investors chase this rally or wait for a pullback?

An expanding user base

Throughout 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 Match's growth decelerated. That's why its acceleration in the second quarter caught the bears off guard.

Period Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019* YOY revenue 36% 29% 21% 14% 18% 21-23%

The main catalyst was Match's flagship app Tinder, which grew its average subscribers 41% annually and 11% sequentially to 5.2 million during the quarter. That growth was fueled by the growth of Tinder Plus and Tinder Gold.

Plus, which costs $10 per month, is a basic upgrade for free users that adds unlimited swipes, the ability to undo swipes, five daily "super likes" to get another user's attention, one monthly "boost" to increase visibility, and a "passport" for using the app in other countries. Gold, an upgrade for Plus that costs an extra $5 per month, lets users see who "liked" them right away. Gold members now account for over 70% of all Tinder subscribers.

Match is also aggressively expanding Tinder overseas. It's one of the top dating apps in Japan, and it's gradually rolling out Tinder Lite, a lightweight version of the app that consumes less data and battery power, across Southeast Asia.

Match's total subscriber base, including Tinder and all of its other apps, grew 18% annually and 5% sequentially to 9.1 million. Its other main app, OkCupid, grew its direct revenue annually for six straight quarters in North America and is one of the top dating apps in India. Hinge, which it fully acquired earlier this year, more than tripled its global downloads annually as it expanded beyond its base of big cities.