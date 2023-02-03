Should You Buy Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Thus, you can purchase Matson's shares before the 8th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 2nd of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.31 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.24 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Matson has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $71.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Matson can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Matson

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Matson paid out just 3.5% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out 3.8% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Matson's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 81% per annum for the past five years. Matson earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Matson's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Matson for the upcoming dividend? Matson has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Matson has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, Matson has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Adani Enterprises shares suspended as price slumps again

    Shares in the flagship firm of beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were repeatedly suspended on Friday as a rout triggered by allegations of accounting fraud deepened.This "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" is "the largest con in corporate history", Hindenburg said.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea

  • Why I Continue Buying These Top Dividend Stocks Like There's No Tomorrow

    A core part of my strategy is investing in companies that pay attractive, growing dividends. Two of my highest-conviction investment ideas right now are Blackstone (NYSE: BX) and Prologis (NYSE: PLD). With shares of these top dividend stocks down sharply over the past year, I'm buying them like there's no tomorrow so I can grow my positions before their shares rebound.

  • AMD Soars After Profit Beat; Intel Cuts Worker Benefits

    AMD shares skyrocketed Wednesday after its earnings and guidance reassured analysts spooked by rival Intel's gloomy forecast and plan to cut benefits.

  • 12 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases

    In this article, we will 12 best discuss dividend growth stocks with 10% yearly increases. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend companies and their returns over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks With 10%+ Yearly Increases. The historical analysis of dividend growers has shown their outperformance over […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • Jim Cramer Astonished by Mark Zuckerberg's Terminology, Messaging During Meta's Earnings Call

    Following the company's previous earnings release, Cramer apologized to his audience, saying that his trust in Meta's management team was "ill-advised" and that his bullish hubris was "extraordinary, and I apologize."

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • ‘Won’t get fooled again’?: Nasdaq jumped over 10% in January. Here’s what history shows happens next to the tech-heavy index

    Bespoke Investment Group examined how the Nasdaq has performed historically following a monthly gain of at least 10% after being down in the prior 12 months.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive T

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.

  • Here's How Investing $134 Weekly for 1 Year Could Make You $1,000 in Annual Passive Income Thereafter

    For as little as $7,000 invested over the course of a year, you could build yourself a passive income stream of $1,000 annually. If you want to eventually generate an annual dividend income of $1,000 after consistently investing a relatively small amount of money over a relatively short period, you may need to take a few risks. While companies can influence their dividend yields by hiking dividend payouts, or reducing the number of outstanding shares, or even (accidentally) doing things to tank their stock price, on average, it's the market that has the largest impact on yields.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Could Increase Their Payouts in February

    Dividend investors should consider loading up on these stocks as this could be a good year for both of their businesses.

  • Some Salesforce employees just found out they're part of the 10% layoff announced last month

    When Salesforce announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce last month, you might have assumed that meant that everyone who was affected was informed at that time. With social media flush with people talking about Salesforce layoffs today, the company says these are part of that original announcement, but some folks are learning about their fate today. CEO Marc Benioff reportedly telegraphed that the sales group could be targeted, telling employees in a company meeting last month that remote workers weren’t as productive as folks in the office, and that half the sales team accounted for 96% of the revenue, suggesting that the other half accounted for just 4%.

  • Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark

    Tesla's data library as well as training and inference tools should help position it to "build other autonomous machines that navigate the physical world", according to Ark.

  • Adani’s Hindenburg crisis grows deeper after its canceled share sale

    The troubles of India’s Adani group, battling allegations of fraud made by US-based Hindenburg Research, seem to have increased.