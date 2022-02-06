When Should You Buy MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)?

While MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the TSX, rising to highs of CA$2.27 and falling to the lows of CA$0.99. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether MAV Beauty Brands' current trading price of CA$0.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at MAV Beauty Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is MAV Beauty Brands worth?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 29%, trading at CA$0.99 compared to my intrinsic value of CA$0.77. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since MAV Beauty Brands’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from MAV Beauty Brands?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 75% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for MAV Beauty Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MAV’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MAV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MAV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for MAV, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that MAV Beauty Brands has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

