When Should You Buy Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)?

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$30.69 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$24.06. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Maxar Technologies' current trading price of US$25.55 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Maxar Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Maxar Technologies Worth?

Maxar Technologies is currently expensive based on my price multiple model, where I look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Maxar Technologies’s ratio of 39.5x is above its peer average of 24.44x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Aerospace & Defense industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Maxar Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Maxar Technologies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Maxar Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in MAXR’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe MAXR should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on MAXR for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for MAXR, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example, we've found that Maxar Technologies has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in Maxar Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

