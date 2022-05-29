When Should You Buy Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)?

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Mercer International’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Mercer International worth?

Good news, investors! Mercer International is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $19.54, but it is currently trading at US$14.93 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Mercer International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Mercer International?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Mercer International, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although MERC is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to MERC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MERC for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about Mercer International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Be aware that Mercer International is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those are significant...

