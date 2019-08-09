Before You Buy MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme (EPA:ALMDG), Consider Its Volatility

If you're interested in MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme (EPA:ALMDG), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from ALMDG's beta value

Zooming in on MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme, we see it has a five year beta of 0.86. This is below 1, so historically its share price has been rather independent from the market. If history is a good guide, owning the stock should help ensure that your portfolio is not overly sensitive to market volatility. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme's revenue and earnings in the image below.

ENXTPA:ALMDG Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

Does ALMDG's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €304m, MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It is not unusual for very small companies to have a low beta value, especially if only low volumes of shares are traded. Even when they are traded more actively, the share price is often more susceptible to company specific developments than overall market volatility.

What this means for you:

Since MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether ALMDG is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as MGI Digital Technology Société Anonyme’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

