Should You Buy Micron, Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices Amid Economic Uncertainty?

Chipmakers have been caught in the crossfire of the ongoing trade war with China. In just the last five days, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) share prices have fallen 6% and 4%, respectively. If further escalation occurs, investors fear that this decline will only intensify as each has significant business interests in China. However, some analysts have maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook on chip stocks, citing Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) as an example of outperformance in spite of trade tensions.

Do chip stocks still represent compelling investment opportunities despite widespread economic uncertainty? We take a closer look at these 3 chip stocks to try and answer that very question.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

The first stock on our list has taken the biggest hit recently, with President Trump only adding fuel to the fire on August 9 after he stated, “We are not going to do business with Huawei... And I really made the decision. It’s much simpler not doing any business with Huawei...That doesn’t mean we won’t agree to something if and when we make a trade deal.” That being said, analysts believe that there’s more to the story.

Micron was able to perform well in the past when trade tensions heated up. Back in June, investors originally worried that the effects of the Huawei restrictions would weigh heavily on MU’s third quarter earnings. Huawei accounted for 13% of MU’s revenue in the first half of fiscal 2019.

However, on June 25, it reported that EPS was $1.05, ahead of the $0.79 consensus estimate. Revenue came in at $4.79 billion, surpassing the Street’s $4.69 billion estimate. While its quarterly revenue represented a 39% year-over-year decrease, it’s important to note that MU still managed to outperform in spite of the trade war.

Also working in MU’s favor, Japan recently placed restrictions on the export of chemical materials to South Korea. South Korean companies, which control 70% of the DRAM market and 50% of the NAND flash memory market, rely on these materials for chip production. This move could drive inventory levels lower which is good news for MU. As the demand for chips increases, analysts are hopeful that memory chip prices will rise as well.

Joseph Moore, a four-star analyst according to TipRanks, actually thinks the trade war will do some good for MU. He stated, “Global trade tensions and potential supply risks are driving shorter-term inventory accumulation, which makes our previous underweight rating less actionable.” On July 30, the Morgan Stanley analyst boosted his rating to a Hold and raised the price target from $31 to $48. While Moore isn’t as bullish as other analysts, he believes share prices could jump 16% over the next twelve months.

Rajvindra Gill, a five-star analyst, argues that the Japan-Korea trade war puts MU in a position for growth. “We view these supply cuts as positive developments for Micron and the rest of the memory industry. We continue to be bullish on a stabilization in the supply-demand dynamic for NAND and DRAM in 2H19,” he said. On July 25, the Needham analyst reiterated his Buy rating and $50 price target, suggesting 20% upside potential.

MU has a ‘Moderate Buy’ analyst consensus and a $46 average price target, implying 10% upside.