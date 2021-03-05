Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Before It’s Too Late?
Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.
In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of them. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a technology company. In the last three months, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock gained 6.1% and on March 4th it had a closing price of $226.73. Here is what the fund said:
"Microsoft’s stock also had a great year, returning 42.4% on increased earnings per share of 30%. The main driver of their growth in recent years is their cloud computing business, and while it did see a bump in demand as office workers went remote, most of the growth is from the continued shift of corporate computing systems to “the cloud.” We think this shift is still in its early stages."
Last month, we published an article revealing that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was one of the top 15 most valuable cloud computing companies.
In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock increased by about 10% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Microsoft's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ranked #2 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
