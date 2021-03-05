Should You Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

Alex Smith
·3 min read

Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management's top 5 stock picks for investors to buy right now, which could be the biggest winners of 2021.

In the Q4 2020 Investor Letter, the fund highlighted a few stocks and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of them. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is a technology company. In the last three months, Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock gained 6.1% and on March 4th it had a closing price of $226.73. Here is what the fund said:

"Microsoft’s stock also had a great year, returning 42.4% on increased earnings per share of 30%. The main driver of their growth in recent years is their cloud computing business, and while it did see a bump in demand as office workers went remote, most of the growth is from the continued shift of corporate computing systems to “the cloud.” We think this shift is still in its early stages."

Pixabay/Public Domain

Last month, we published an article revealing that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was one of the top 15 most valuable cloud computing companies.

In Q4 2020, the number of bullish hedge fund positions on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock increased by about 10% from the previous quarter (see the chart here), so a number of other hedge fund managers believe in Microsoft's growth potential. Our calculations showed that Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) is ranked #2 among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

The top 10 stocks among hedge funds returned 231.2% between 2015 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 Index ETFs by more than 126 percentage points. We know it sounds unbelievable. You have been dismissing our articles about top hedge fund stocks mostly because you were fed biased information by other media outlets about hedge funds' poor performance. You could have doubled the size of your nest egg by investing in the top hedge fund stocks instead of dumb S&P 500 ETFs. Here you can watch our video about the top 5 hedge fund stocks right now. All of these stocks had positive returns in 2020.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve has been creating trillions of dollars electronically to keep the interest rates near zero. We believe this will lead to inflation and boost real estate prices. So, we recommended this real estate stock to our monthly premium newsletter subscribers. We go through lists like the 15 best innovative stocks to buy to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our website:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Is S&P Global (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Should You Buy Alphabet (GOOG) Stock Before It’s Too Late?

    Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Buy Boeing Stock. Things Are Finally Going Right With the MAX Jet, Pandemic, and Oil Prices.

    Cannaccord analyst Ken Herbert upgraded shares of the jet manufacturer to Buy. He raised his target for the stock price to $275 from $200.

  • 5 of the Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

    According to the American Pet Products Association, an estimated $99 billion was spent on companion animals in the U.S. last year, and expenditures on companion pets hasn't declined on a year-over-year basis in at least a quarter of a century. Pet owners are willing to pay up to ensure the well-being of their four-legged friends, which is why health-benefits provider Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) is such a perfect buy right now. For the past 20 years, Trupanion has been building rapport with the veterinary community.

  • Jobless Claims Were Better Than Expected. Why the Stock Market Doesn’t Care.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up after U.S. jobless claims came in lower than economist forecasts.

  • Libor Enters ‘Final Chapter’ as Global Regulators Set End Dates

    (Bloomberg) -- Regulators kicked off the final countdown for the London interbank offered rate Friday, ordering banks to be ready for the end of a much maligned benchmark that’s been at the heart of the international financial system for decades.The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority confirmed that the final fixings for most rates will take place at end of this year, with just a few key dollar tenors set to linger for a further 18 months.The move comes in the wake of major manipulation scandals and the drying up of trading used to inform the rates, which are linked to everything from credit cards to leveraged loans. Global regulators have made a concerted effort to wind down the benchmark in 2021, with the Federal Reserve and others pushing market participants toward a slew of alternatives.“Outside the U.S. dollar markets, this marks the end game,” said Claude Brown, a partner at Reed Smith LLP in London. “The rate that linked the world, and then shocked the world, will leave this world in 2021.”Libor is deeply embedded in financial markets. Some $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and most major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch. Other players -- from corporations to hedge funds -- will also be affected, with many only beginning to shift from legacy contracts.Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said this was now the “final chapter,” and there’s no excuse for delays.The BOE will hold executives to account for progress in the transition under the U.K.’s regulatory regime for senior managers, according to people familiar with the matter. If firms fail to take appropriate steps, there is the potential for measures such as capital sanctions, though these would come further down the line.Progress toward replacement benchmarks, such as the Secured Overnight Financing Rate in the U.S. and the Tokyo Overnight Average Rate in Japan, has been sluggish, and there are hopes Friday’s announcement could accelerate the process -- particularly in the vast global derivatives market.“This was the much anticipated final piece of clarity the market needed to really kick on,” said Kari Hallgrimsson, co-head of EMEA rates at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We would expect liquidity for trading the new rates to keep increasing from here on out.”Friday’s decision is a cessation event and locks in the benchmark’s fallback spread calculations, which for dollar Libor will be added to SOFR, the main U.S. replacement. Where firms have adhered to International Swaps and Derivatives Association’s Libor protocol, their contracts will automatically transition to replacement rates the moment Libor ends, avoiding a cliff-edge scenario.The delay in the most-used dollar Libor tenors -- notably the three-month benchmark -- is a concession to market concerns, but regulators remain adamant that dollar Libor shouldn’t be used for new contracts after 2021. Firms should expect further engagement from their supervisors to ensure timelines are met, the FCA warned.The Fed, for its part, is intensifying its scrutiny of banks’ efforts to shed their reliance on Libor, and has begun compiling more detailed evidence on their progress.“In the months ahead, supervisors will focus on ensuring that firms are managing the remaining transition risks,” said Randal Quarles, vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve Board and chair of the Financial Stability Board.While speculation about the announcement’s timing jolted the eurodollar market in December, the market reaction on Friday was subdued. The spread between June 2023 and September 2023 Eurodollars widened one basis point, as did the difference between December 2021 and March 2022 short sterling contracts.The FCA also detailed proposals to deal with the most troublesome loans and securitizations that can’t be switched to replacement rates. The regulator will consult on synthetic Libor -- which doesn’t rely on bank panel data -- for the sterling and yen benchmarks, and will continue to consider the case for using these powers for some dollar Libor settings.Worries are mounting that hundreds of billions of dollars of these legacy contracts will never be able to transition, even with the extension of certain dollar Libor tenors. This will present a key challenge to banks, regulators and lawmakers in the months ahead.“Some cash products have not embraced Libor and the clock is ticking loudly,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest rate strategy at TD Securities. “A lot of them will mature by June 2023, but there will be a lot left over after that.”What Analysts Are SayingGoldman Sachs Group Inc:“Today marks an extremely significant milestone in the multi-year global transition away from Libor,” said Jason Granet, chief Libor transition officer. “With full clarity on Libor’s endgame the market can now move forward towards a smooth and efficient transition.”Eigen Technologies Ltd:“At this late stage, pure human review and legal advice is going to be too slow and inaccurate, putting the financial firms and their counterparties at economic and conduct risk,” said Chief Executive Officer Lewis Liu. “The only way out of this now is through the rapid deployment of technology.”Linklaters:This is “expected to be based on a forward-looking term version of the relevant risk-free rate plus a fixed spread calculated over the same period and in the same way as the spread adjustment implemented in ISDA’s Ibor fallbacks,” said Phoebe Coutts, a capital markets lawyer. “It will also be interesting to see which legacy uses of synthetic Libor will be permitted by the FCA, as there has been some uncertainty around which products constitute ‘tough legacy’ products.”(Adds Fed comment in 13th paragraph, additional comments from analysts)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chevron to buy out Noble Midstream in all-stock $1.32 billion deal

    Noble Midstream's unitholders will get 0.1393 Chevron shares for each unit held under the new agreement, Chevron said. As of Chevron's Thursday closing price, the offer translates to $14.55 per Noble Midstream share. The oil major's original offer, announced in February, envisioned Noble Midstream shareholders getting about $12.47 per share.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks That Could Plummet 69% (or More), According to Wall Street

    Online investing app Robinhood, which is known for offering commission-free trades, fractional share investing, and gifts free shares of stock to new members, have been particularly adept at luring millennial investors. The average age of its user base is only 31, and Robinhood added an estimated 3 million new members last year. Instead of buying brand-name or innovative businesses, millennials and novice investors have been chasing momentum plays and penny stocks.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right As Bitcoin Falls? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • Is DexCom (DXCM) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Brown Capital Management Mid Company Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 16.55% (inst. class) for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the Russell Midcap Growth Index which returned 19.02% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s […]

  • QQQ Option Trade Idea When Volatility Is High

    Iron condors are neutral trades that are best used when volatility is high. We certainly have high volatility currently, so let's look at an example using the Nasdaq QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ). As a reminder, an iron condor is a combination of a bull put spread and a bear call spread. The idea with the trade is to profit from...

  • Why Pfizer Is Still a Top Stock for 2021

    Despite the successes of the past few months, including the release and rapid distribution of the company's COVID vaccine and impressive growth in its other therapeutics, Pfizer has fallen off its all-time high of $42.60 a share on Dec. 8 and into a very attractive valuation. Pfizer is one of the four iconic leaders of American pharmaceuticals, along with Johnson & Johnson, Merck, and Bristol Myers Squibb. Since its founding in 1849, Pfizer's 170-year-plus journey has included the development of several breakthrough drugs that have succeeded not just domestically, but internationally as well.

  • Should You Be Tempted To ‘Sell’ Discovery (DISCA) Stock

    Bretton Fund recently released its Q4 2020 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The fund posted a return of 11.52% for the quarter, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 12.15% in the same quarter. You should check out Brown Capital Management’s top 5 stock picks for investors to […]

  • Tech Shares Slump With Treasury Yields Near 1.6%: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in some of the world’s biggest technology companies dragged down stocks. Treasuries fluctuated after yields hit 1.6%.The Nasdaq 100 extended losses from a February peak to 10%, while the S&P 500 dropped for a fourth consecutive session. Tesla Inc. tumbled 8%, with Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. posting losses of more than 1%. Equities also lost steam after U.S. jobs data soared past estimates, fueling anxiety the economy will run too hot and kick up inflation. Benchmark 10-year bond yields were little changed. The dollar rose.Treasury yields have spiked in recent weeks on mounting expectations of stronger economic growth and faster inflation, unsettling the stock market, particularly shares of high-flying technology companies. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell left investors underwhelmed by his comments on the bond market Thursday. While he did reaffirm the central bank’s commitment to remaining accommodative, he did not try to rein in the selloff.For equity markets, “evidence of a strengthening economy may help steady the nerves,” said Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors. “Does the Fed have the credibility to keep a rein on bond yields? With real yields steadily making their way up to zero, the Fed is slowly running out of time to prove its resolve and commitment to its average inflation target. Until it does, each piece of positive economic news may only serve to disrupt both bond and equity markets.”Read: Momentum Quants Will Unleash the ‘Most Turbulent Rebalance Ever’These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index fell 0.2% as of 10:48 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.5%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index dipped 0.8%.The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.4%.The euro dipped 0.5% to $1.1914.The Japanese yen depreciated 0.2% to 108.17 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries decreased less than one basis point to 1.56%.Germany’s 10-year yield advanced less than one basis point to -0.31%.Britain’s 10-year yield increased two basis points to 0.748%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude climbed 2.8% to $65.64 a barrel.Gold rose 0.1% to $1,698.74 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Top Growth Stocks for March 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies. It contrasts with value investing, the other strategy. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies whose earnings or sales are expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market.

  • Cramer Advises Viewers On Palo Alto, Pfizer, Zillow And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said his favorite stock in the cybersecurity sector is Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW). Cramer likes BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) and Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA). Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is a very inexpensive stock, with a good balance sheet and Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) happens to be on fire, said Cramer. He is a buyer of Zillow. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) yields 4.5%, but it doesn't have a lot of momentum, said Cramer. It's okay to own the stock, but Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) is going to do better, added Cramer. There are issues with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) and it is not doing as well as Cramer would like. The whole group is under a lot of pressure. Instead of Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: HYFM), Cramer would buy Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC). See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCramer Shares His Thoughts On Penn National Gaming, Snap, MoreMike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In VIXY© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Nikola Corporation (NKLA) : A Great Pretender?

    Bireme Capital, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 47.1% was recorded by the fund for the year end 2020, outperforming its S&P500 benchmark that delivered an 18.3% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a […]

  • Salesforce, at an inflection point, has big ambitions

    Salesforce.com last week once again announced quarterly results that surpassed expectations, producing revenue growth to keep the company on pace with CEO Marc Benioff’s ambitious goal of $35 billion by 2024. While it has some of the cool factor of a SaaS company, Salesforce (CRM) has reached a more mature period in its existence. No longer the new kid on the block for customer relationship management (CRM), the company has become the category leader in cloud-based CRM (Sales Cloud), and it is enjoying similar success with its Service Cloud.

  • Reddit Hires Former Snap CFO as It Mulls IPO

    Veteran finance exec Drew Vollero, who shepherded Snapchat parent Snap’s initial public offering in 2017, has joined Reddit as its first CFO — as the internet discussion site is mulling an IPO of its own. Vollero, who has 30-plus years of industry experience including a 15-year stint at Mattel, will assume leadership of Reddit’s finance […]

  • Why Nikola Stock Sank 21.6% in February

    Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 21.6% in February, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Electric Vehicle stocks have generally put up stellar gains over the last year, and Nikola stock has climbed roughly 44% across the stretch despite recent volatility. Nikola stock reached a high of roughly $94 per share last year, spurred on by anticipation for a potential partnership with GM and excitement for the overall EV space.