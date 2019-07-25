Before You Buy Mondo TV Suisse S.A. (BIT:MSU), Consider Its Volatility

If you're interested in Mondo TV Suisse S.A. (BIT:MSU), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What MSU's beta value tells investors

Looking at the last five years, Mondo TV Suisse has a beta of 1.5. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Mondo TV Suisse shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Mondo TV Suisse is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could MSU's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of €8.4m, Mondo TV Suisse is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Mondo TV Suisse tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether MSU is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Mondo TV Suisse’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

