Should You Buy Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Moog's shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Moog stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $77.88. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Moog has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Moog, with earnings per share up 5.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings per share have been increasing steadily and management is reinvesting almost all of the profits back into the business. If profits are reinvested effectively, this could be a bullish combination for future earnings and dividends.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last four years, Moog has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.0% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Moog got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share growth has been growing somewhat, and Moog is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow as dividends. This is interesting for a few reasons, as it suggests management may be reinvesting heavily in the business, but it also provides room to increase the dividend in time. It might be nice to see earnings growing faster, but Moog is being conservative with its dividend payouts and could still perform reasonably over the long run. Moog looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

In light of that, while Moog has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example - Moog has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

