Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days?

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 15th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of August.

MSCI's upcoming dividend is US$0.68 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$2.72 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, MSCI stock has a trailing yield of around 1.2% on the current share price of $224.05. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately MSCI's payout ratio is modest, at just 34% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see MSCI has grown its earnings rapidly, up 33% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 5 years ago, MSCI has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid MSCI? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. Overall, MSCI looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

