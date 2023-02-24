Should You Buy MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Readers hoping to buy MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase MVB Financial's shares before the 28th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MVB Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $25.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MVB Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether MVB Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MVB Financial is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see MVB Financial's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. MVB Financial has delivered an average of 30% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is MVB Financial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and MVB Financial is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. MVB Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while MVB Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MVB Financial you should know about.

