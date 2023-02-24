Should You Buy MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Readers hoping to buy MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Thus, you can purchase MVB Financial's shares before the 28th of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.68 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, MVB Financial has a trailing yield of approximately 2.6% on its current stock price of $25.74. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether MVB Financial's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether MVB Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

View our latest analysis for MVB Financial

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. MVB Financial is paying out an acceptable 55% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see MVB Financial's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. MVB Financial has delivered an average of 30% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is MVB Financial worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are growing nicely, and MVB Financial is paying out a percentage of its earnings that is around the average for dividend-paying stocks. MVB Financial ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

In light of that, while MVB Financial has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for MVB Financial you should know about.

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett Swears by This 1 Index Fund (and It Could Help Make You a Millionaire)

    Warren Buffett is one of the most famous and successful investors in the world, so when he gives advice, it often pays to listen. While everyone's investing strategy will differ based on personal preferences, there's one type of index fund that Buffett has long recommended. This fund can fit into any portfolio, it requires next to no effort on your part, and it could even help you become a millionaire: the S&P 500 index fund.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023 -- 2 Super Semiconductor Stocks to Buy if It Does

    Strong gains could be in the cards for the Nasdaq-100 index in 2023, and the chip sector specifically is set to outperform.

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss top 10 dividend stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment strategies and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation makes […]

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Growth Stock Down 61% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical developments, and concerns about the near-term economic outlook have combined to create broad-based selling pressures for growth stocks. Many strong companies with tremendous long-term expansion potential have suffered big valuation pullbacks in conjunction with this trend. While it's impossible to say when exactly the next bull-market phase will begin, putting your money behind the best of today's beaten-down growth stocks and holding for the long term could be a path to life-changing returns.

  • 3 Large-Cap Stocks With Big Dividend Yields

    Many large-caps reward their shareholders with dividends, providing a beneficial advantage. And let's face it, payday is always the best.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Nvidia adds $79 billion in market value after CEO Jensen Huang says ChatGPT represents an inflection point for artificial intelligence

    "Nvidia AI is essentially the operating system of AI systems today," Nvidia Jensen Huang said as he talked up the launch of its DGX cloud.

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends P

  • 3 High-Dividend Retail Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Outlet retail has proved to be extremely resilient in recent years, as retailers have embraced the lower cost structure of operating outlet stores, as well as the generally favorable locations of outlet malls. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE: SKT) is the only pure-play outlet retail REIT in the market, and its latest results show just how strong the business is. Average tenant sales per square foot are 12% higher than comparable pre-pandemic (2019) levels.

  • Diamond Sports Group adds to C-suite as clock ticks toward bankruptcy

    Diamond added to its C-Suite the day after the CEO of its parent company, Sinclair, said Diamond was “becoming increasingly independent."

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Could Get an Energy-Stock Payoff

    Warren Buffett's company holds $10 billion of Occidental's preferred stock with an 8% dividend yield.

  • $5,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You Wealthier Over the Next 10 Years

    Growth stocks are quietly making their way back into Wall Street's good graces. With that longer time frame in mind, let's look at why even a small initial investment in Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) or McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) could pay off over the next decade or more.

  • Why You Should Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    Coming off one of the stock market's worst years in a long time, there are some promising undervalued growth stocks to consider buying at the start of 2023. IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) is one of the most promising growth stocks that no one talks about. IAC is basically a holding company of consumer products and brands.

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Could Skyrocket, According to Wall Street

    If building an investment portfolio is like making a meal, growth stocks would be the spice. Hot and volatile, the right growth stocks can add some zest to your portfolio. But just like the real thing, the wrong growth stocks can turn a well-balanced portfolio into an unsavory disaster.