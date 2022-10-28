When Should You Buy Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN)?

While Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Nanosonics’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Nanosonics Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Nanosonics seems to be fairly priced at around 12% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Nanosonics today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$4.36, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Nanosonics’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Nanosonics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Nanosonics' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NAN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NAN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nanosonics you should be aware of.

