Should You Buy Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Nathan's Famous' shares on or after the 17th of February, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.45 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$1.40 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Nathan's Famous stock has a trailing yield of around 2.5% on the current share price of $55.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Nathan's Famous has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Nathan's Famous

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Nathan's Famous paid out a comfortable 43% of its profit last year. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 38% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see how much of its profit Nathan's Famous paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Nathan's Famous's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past four years, Nathan's Famous has increased its dividend at approximately 8.8% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is Nathan's Famous an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Nathan's Famous is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Nathan's Famous has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Nathan's Famous (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IRS backlog: 24 million taxpayers waiting for returns from last year

    Nearly 24 million taxpayers are still waiting for their tax returns from last year, the Washington Post reports.Why it matters: The Internal Revenue Service backlog will only add to the slow service and delays already anticipated for the 2022 tax filing season. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The millions of taxpayers who are still waiting for tax returns is much higher than what was previously reported by the agency, according to the

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged of the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Better Investments Than AT&T

    Investors in AT&T (NYSE: T) are likely down on the news that they will be collecting less in dividends from the telecom giant. An adjustment, however, wasn't a surprise given that the company was spinning off WarnerMedia and hinted last year that it would need to "resize" its dividend.

  • AMD Stock Sees Worst One-Day Drop Since 2020 Ahead of Xilinx Acquisition

    Advanced Micro Devices stock has come under severe selling pressure just ahead of the completion of its long-pending acquisition of chip maker Xilinx, expected Monday.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Strong demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave is likely to have aided NVIDIA Corporation's (NVDA) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • 2 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The metaverse describes a virtual world that has the potential to add a new dimension to the way we interact socially and the way we do business. But when we arrive in the year 2030 and look back, these might turn out to be short-term issues that wound up delivering long-term gains.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as White House warns attack could come ‘any day now’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 2 Top Dividend Kings to Buy for the Long Haul

    For investors just starting out or on the doorstep of retirement, these two companies offer reliability.

  • Roblox (RBLX) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Roblox's (RBLX) fourth-quarter 2021 performance is likely to reflect strength in new and existing users driven by high-quality content offerings.

  • Semiconductor Shortage: Investors Could Hit It Big

    Shortage or not, investors are going to make a lot of money with chips, though it might not be with the giant names in the industry. Dave Bartosiak offers four principles for guiding your semiconductor search.

  • 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Own in a Market Crash

    Stock market crashes can be difficult to endure. While not all dividends can withstand a prolonged economic downturn that usually causes a crash, some stand out for their ability to not only maintain their dividend payments but also continue to grow them during tough times. Three of these crash-proof dividend stocks are Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN), and Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP).

  • Alibaba Earnings Are Coming. 4 Numbers to Watch.

    A selloff in the technology sector and macroeconomic headwinds in China make Alibaba’s looming earnings report sure to be an interesting one.

  • 7 Energy Stocks That Shorts Are Betting Against

    It could be a good time to go short, because the consensus wisdom is that oil prices will stay high all year. Evidence to the contrary could slam the stocks.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Analysts Are Betting On Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) With A Big Upgrade This Week

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • After Alphabet’s Stock Split, Amazon and Others Look Ripe to Split Shares

    Stock splits generally lift the share prices, and if giants Amazon.com follow in its footsteps, the S&P 500 would see a big boost, as well.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks according to billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robbins’ hedge fund and its past performance, and go directly and read 5 Best Dividend Stocks According to Billionaire Larry Robbins’ Glenview Capital. Larry Robbins, an American hedge fund manager, founded […]