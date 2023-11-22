Who would buy NatWest shares?

Jeremy Hunt’s half-hearted impersonation of Nigel Lawson at the height of Thatcherism served only to remind us that nostalgia isn’t as good as it used to be.

The Chancellor cited Lawson by name when repeating his dictum that borrowing is merely deferred taxation on future generations. Yet the public debt mountain he detailed is so Everest-like that the Late Lord Lawson of Blaby would surely not have been impressed.

Hunt’s most obvious and eye-catching channelling of the 1980s spirit of free enterprise came when he floated the idea of a grand sell-off of NatWest shares acquired by the state during the great banking bailouts of 2008.

“It is time to get Sid investing again,” said Hunt. For the youthful uninitiated, that was a reference to the advertising campaign used to promote the British Gas privatisation of 1986 which involved a search for the mythical Sid with the aim of telling him to apply for some shares because they were a sure thing. And indeed the share issue was greatly oversubscribed and the share price soared after privatisation.

Alas, the same is unlikely to be true of the 39 per cent or so of NatWest stock still owned by taxpayers. That giant holding has lost value over the past year amid the great debanking row and various economic headwinds and there is little reason to expect a post privatisation boom.

Sid is probably retired by now and therefore will have been reassured by the continuation of the triple lock on the uprating of pensioner benefits. But his modern equivalents may be struggling too hard with soaring rents and the rest of the cost-of-living crisis to get excited about the possibility of buying tranches of bank shares.

The prospect of a big NatWest sell-off is highly unlikely to recreate a zeitgeist of economic optimism and excitement. Loadsamoney, double-breasted suits, big hair and all the other glorious material vulgarities of the Thatcherite age are but a distant memory. Some will even fear that buying into NatWest is more likely to involve associating with the bank’s “values” of wokery – even in the post-Alison Rose world – than in any great prospect of yielding shareholder value.

As shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves pointed out, despite his national insurance cuts, the Chancellor did nothing to unfreeze income tax thresholds – a measure that constitutes by far the biggest tax increase of modern times, especially during a period of high inflation. The bald truth is that the tax burden is set to be the highest it has been since the Second World War.

One does not have to be a hardened cynic to suspect that Hunt’s statements pledging fidelity to the idea of a low-tax economy and sharper incentives for wealth creation are more likely to amount to an election-year pose than a long-term change of direction. Neither is the idea of 110 mostly small-scale and nerdy ideas to boost growth likely to cut the mustard with voters who have been let down too many times already.

So if you see Sid tell him: don’t touch this load of old flannel with a bargepole.

