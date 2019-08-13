When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to $381.72 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $304.29. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Netflix's current trading price of $310.83 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Netflix’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Netflix?

According to my valuation model, Netflix seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Netflix today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $359.23, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Netflix’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Netflix generate?

NasdaqGS:NFLX Past and Future Earnings, August 13th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Netflix’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in NFLX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NFLX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Netflix.

