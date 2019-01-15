Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q4 Earnings, After It Raised Streaming Prices?

Netflix NFLX saw its stock price climb 6% Tuesday after the streaming TV powerhouse raised its prices on all of its streaming plans for the first time in over a year just a few days before it reports its Q4 financial results. The rate hike comes as Netflix continues to spend billions of dollars on original content as it prepares to fight off competition from Disney DIS, Apple AAPL, and others.

Pricing

Netflix raised its prices on all of its plans, with the higher prices going into effect immediately for new customers. Meanwhile, current customers will see their bills climb over the next few months, according to reports. The company’s most popular standard plan, which allows users to stream on two devices at once, climbed from $11 to $13 per month. The company also lifted the price of its basic plan to $9 a month, up from $8. Meanwhile, the company’s four-screen, premium offering popped from $14 to $16 a month.

Netflix’s new rates represent between a 13% to 18% price hike and mark the largest increase since the company launched streaming 12 years ago. Netflix last raised its prices in October of 2017. “We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience for the benefit of our members,” a Netflix spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Shares of NFLX climbed over 6% through late-morning trading Tuesday to roughly $353. Investors should note that despite the streaming firm’s post-Christmas rally, Netflix stock still rests roughly 17% below its 52-week high of $423.21 a share. This sets up what could be a solid buying opportunity for those high on Netflix.

Outlook

Along with its newly raised prices, Netflix has also seen a wave of positive analyst activity over the last few weeks. Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson upgraded Netflix stock from “outperform” to a “strong buy,” citing the company’s approaching profit inflection, strong content slate, and much more. Patterson also slapped a new $450 a share price target on NFLX.

UBS also voiced positivity for NFLX stock last week. Analyst Eric Sheridan lifted his rating from “neutral” to “buy” and upped his price target to $410 a share. Plus, Goldman Sachs GS analyst Heath Terry reiterated his buy rating and $400 price target.

With that said, Netflix’s content spending, which is set to reach $13 billion in 2018, has made some investors nervous. But the reason for the spending is simple: Netflix and CEO Reed Hastings understand that the firm must spend on content in order to roll out award-winning and buzz-worthy shows and movies in order to attract new subscribers and retain current members in an ever more crowded streaming market, where its competitors, such as Amazon AMZN, have much more money to play with.