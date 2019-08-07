Should You Buy Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) For Its Dividend?

Today we'll take a closer look at Nordic Waterproofing Holding A/S (STO:NWG) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

Nordic Waterproofing Holding yields a solid 5.0%, although it has only been paying for two years. A 5.0% yield does look good. Could the short payment history hint at future dividend growth? The company also bought back stock equivalent to around 0.8% of market capitalisation this year. Some simple research can reduce the risk of buying Nordic Waterproofing Holding for its dividend - read on to learn more.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. In the last year, Nordic Waterproofing Holding paid out 63% of its profit as dividends. This is a fairly normal payout ratio among most businesses. It allows a higher dividend to be paid to shareholders, but does limit the capital retained in the business - which could be good or bad.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. The company paid out 57% of its free cash flow, which is not bad per se, but does start to limit the amount of cash Nordic Waterproofing Holding has available to meet other needs. It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Is Nordic Waterproofing Holding's Balance Sheet Risky?

As Nordic Waterproofing Holding has a meaningful amount of debt, we need to check its balance sheet to see if the company might have debt risks. A rough way to check this is with these two simple ratios: a) net debt divided by EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation), and b) net interest cover. Net debt to EBITDA measures total debt load relative to company earnings (lower = less debt), while net interest cover measures the ability to pay interest on the debt (higher = greater ability to pay interest costs). Nordic Waterproofing Holding has net debt of 3.28 times its EBITDA, which is getting towards the limit of most investors' comfort zones. Judicious use of debt can enhance shareholder returns, but also adds to the risk if something goes awry.

Net interest cover can be calculated by dividing earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) by the company's net interest expense. Net interest cover of 11.50 times its interest expense appears reasonable for Nordic Waterproofing Holding, although we're conscious that even high interest cover doesn't make a company bulletproof.

