Buy-now-pay-later borrowers struggle more financially, study finds

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez
·Personal finance writer
·4 min read

Folks who use buy-now-pay-later loans rely more heavily on other types of credit and are often more financially stressed versus those who don’t use the checkout loan, a new report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found.

The study, which builds on a survey fielded in 2022, found that at least 62% of BNPL borrowers said they used retail credit cards compared with 44% of non-BNPL consumers. Additionally, more than a third of BNPL users relied on personal loans and student loans compared with non-users.

Shoppers who purchased with BNPL tended to be from low-income or minority households and were more likely to use high-interest financial services like payday loans, pawn shops, and overdraft, the government watchdog noted. This could potentially make them more vulnerable to potential late payments and fees.

“A common misconception of Buy Now, Pay Later borrowers is that they lack access to other forms of credit,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement. “Our analysis shows that these borrowers are more likely to use other credit products.”

(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL; Insights from Making Ends Meet survey, 2022)
(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL; Insights from Making Ends Meet survey, 2022)

Consumers who relied on BNPL and had existing credit accounts were more than twice as likely to be delinquent on at least one of those by 30 days or longer, the CFPB found.

For instance, 18% of BNPL users had at least one reported delinquency in another account, the report said, compared with 7% of non-borrowers. Delinquency rates were also notably higher for credit (9%) and retail cards (8%) among BNPL borrowers versus non-users at 3% and 1%, respectively.

Nearly 7 in 10 BNPL borrowers carried over a credit card balance from one billing cycle to the next, signaling difficulty paying off their borrowings. They also had a higher likelihood of having an overdraft.

Lower-income borrowers face greater financial hurdles

BNPL borrowers were more likely to be Black, Hispanic, and female and have household incomes between $20,000 and $50,000, the government watchdog said. The use of BNPL was also more prevalent among renters (22%) versus homeowners (15%) as well as consumers under 35 (22%) compared with those over 65 (10%).

(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL, Insights from Making Ends Meet survey, 2022)
(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL, Insights from Making Ends Meet survey, 2022)

They also tended to have lower credit scores compared with non-users. For instance, while consumers who did not use BNPL consistently had near-prime (670-739) credit scores, BNPL users had an average score in the sub-prime category (580-669).

According to the CFPB, folks who had lower credit scores were more prone to facing higher credit card interest rates in 2022 — between 19% and 22%. That’s much higher now, thanks to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in inflation. As of February 2023, borrowers with excellent credit may get an average 23.55% rate on a new credit card, while those with lower scores may get up to 27% APR.

(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL, Insights from Make Ends Meet survey, 2022)
(Credit: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Consumer Use of BNPL, Insights from Make Ends Meet survey, 2022)

That could play into why some budget-conscious folks choose BNPL at checkout.

“BNPL financing may appear more attractive to lower-income consumers who find interest-free installments more affordable than making the entire purchase at once,” the study said. “At the same time, the lowest-income group may have insufficient disposable income for consumption in general, including that financed through BNPL.”

BNPL: Good or bad?

Though borrowers who used BNPL loans were more likely to show significant signs of financial distress, they were in similar financial straits before the rising popularity of BNPL in 2019, the survey found.

Members of the public pass by a floor advertisement for tech firm Klarna, an ecommerce company which allows users to buy now, pay later, or pay in installments. (Credit: Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Members of the public pass by a floor advertisement for tech firm Klarna, an ecommerce company which allows users to buy now, pay later, or pay in installments. (Credit: Daniel Harvey Gonzalez/In Pictures via Getty Images)

As zero-interest installment payment loans become more marketable — especially as inflation remains a top concern — it’s likely that more borrowers will turn to these loans over high-interest products such as payday loans, retail cards, or credit cards. The next question is whether the use of BNPL can improve the financial wellbeing of consumers in distress or make it worse, the CFPB report posited.

The bureau has previously raised concerns over BNPL, including inconsistent consumer protections, data harvesting methods, and potential harm to consumers through ‘adept accumulation’ or risk of overextending their budgets.

“Since Buy Now, Pay Later is like other forms of credit, we are working to ensure that borrowers have similar protections and that companies play by similar rules,” Chopra said.

Gabriella is a personal finance reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @__gabriellacruz.

Click here for the latest personal finance news to help you with investing, paying off debt, buying a home, retirement, and more

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok’s CEO and IBM’s former CEO share their thoughts on the topic dominating the C-suite: Trust

    Trust and generative A.I. were among the themes execs discussed during Harvard Business Review's event.

  • Should You Stop Using Your Credit Card After Earning the Sign-up Bonus?

    Rewards credit cards allow consumers to earn rewards by using their credit cards. Plus, many card issuers have generous sign-up bonus offers to attract new customers. It's not uncommon for credit card reward enthusiasts to open a new credit card because of a sign-up bonus offer.

  • Another train derails in Ohio, Americans in more credit card debt than ever: 5 Things podcast

    A second Ohio derailment puts congressional attention on the rail industry, all missing children aren't treated the same by police: 5 Things podcast

  • Borrowing Money From Your Bank: Why the 5 C’s of Credit Matter

    Do you need to borrow money from your bank? In GOBankingRates' Best Banks 2023 survey polling 1,000 Americans, 33% expect their banks or credit unions to be able to offer small personal loans. See the...

  • 23 Lottery Winners Who Lost Millions

    Most people dream about winning the Mega Millions or Powerball; but they should be careful what they wish for. See these 23 people who blew their winnings.

  • Citadel's Griffin says the Fed needs more consistency to tame inflation

    Billionaire investor Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel and Citadel Securities, said on Tuesday the Federal Reserve needs more consistency of communication in order to tame inflation and that the setup for a recession is unfolding. Earlier on Tuesday, Fed chair Jerome Powell said the Fed will likely need to raise interest rates more than expected to control inflation. Previously, some market participants have at some points read Fed official's speeches as less hawkish.

  • When Hollywood needs a movie villain, the tech bro answers

    NEW YORK (AP) — “A toast to the disruptors,” Edward Norton’s tech billionaire says in Rian Johnson’s Oscar-nominated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Sunday’s Academy Awards won’t give a prize for best villain, but if they did, Miles Bron would win it in a walk. Miles Bron is just the latest in a long line of Hollywood’s favorite villain: the tech bro.

  • Britain plans new data rules to ease compliance burden

    Britain will make another attempt to reform its data protection law on Wednesday with the objective of easing the compliance burden for businesses while remaining sufficiently in line with the European Union to keep information flowing. The government said it would bring an updated Data Protection and Digital Information Bill back to parliament after its earlier proposals were paused in September for further consultation with industry. The country's current data rules mirror the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the comprehensive legislation adopted in the bloc in 2016 that protects personal data.

  • Which metro areas, states are the most generous tippers to service workers?

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses the states and metro areas most generous at tipping, according to a new study.

  • NTSB to open special investigation into Norfolk Southern following recent derailments

    The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday it is opening a special investigation into Norfolk Southern's safety practices and culture in the wake of a hazardous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and other recent incidents involving the train company. The scrutiny comes after a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed on Feb. 3 near East Palestine, Ohio, sending toxic chemicals into the air, soil and creeks in the area. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy called the derailment "100% preventable" and said it was "no accident."

  • Google middle managers hoping for a big promotion better think again

    CEO Sundar Pichai is cutting back on large pay rises, as investors demand management take more forceful action to reduce its bloated cost base.

  • WeightWatchers opens its doors to the tricky business of weight-loss drugs

    WeightWatchers is getting in the business of dispensing weight-loss drugs.

  • The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ventured into the belly of the liberal beast Sunday, hitting out at California while visiting the state. DeSantis contended during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., that the Golden State was “hemorrhaging population.” This, he argued, was evidence that the “experiment” with progressive politics…

  • Google begins rolling out its new look for Docs and other Workspace apps

    The tech giant has started rolling out the updated look and feel it promised for Docs, Sheets, Slides and Drive last month based on its Material Design 3 language.

  • Pfizer (PFE) or GSK: Who Will Get the First FDA Nod for RSV Jab?

    An FDA advisory committee recommended approving Pfizer's (PFE) and GSK's respective RSV vaccines for older adults. Currently, there are no RSV vaccines anywhere in the world.

  • Nicolas Cage Tells All on Marvel, Tim Burton’s ‘Emo’ Superman Movie and More: ‘I Don’t Need to Be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage’

    Nicolas Cage is a man of many talents. With an Academy Award, a SAG Award and a Golden Globe, the actor has taken on many different genres over the last four decades, which made him the perfect recipient of the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at Miami Film Festival. While accepting his award on Sunday […]

  • Former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty’s new book recounts her father leaving, her decision to not have kids, and pressure to lose weight

    “You have to reveal things for people to learn,” she says.

  • WeWork in talks with investors to restructure over $3 billion debt - NYT

    The company, which offers workstations, private offices and customized floors, had enjoyed a pandemic-driven shift to flexible work outside traditional offices, but is now gearing up for a potential fallout from a likely economic downturn. In February, WeWork forecast weak current-quarter revenue in a sign that its business was feeling the heat of mass layoffs as companies reduce their real estate footprint. An infusion of cash would most likely give WeWork the hundreds of millions of dollars it needed to keep operating for at least a few years, the NYT report added, citing people with knowledge of the negotiations.

  • Voting tech firm spotlights Murdochs in defamation suit

    A voting tech company suing Fox News is arguing that Fox Corp. leaders Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch played a leading role in airing false claims that the technology helped “steal” the 2020 presidential election from former President Donald Trump. Smartmatic said the Murdochs, as the ultimate authorities at the network’s corporate parent, “directed Fox News Network to embrace disinformation following the 2020 U.S. election as a business decision.” “Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch were front and center in the decision to cover and facilitate the disinformation campaign published by Fox News after the 2020 U.S. election,” Smartmatic said in its Monday filing, part of its defamation case against the top-rated conservative network.

  • Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs

    Inheriting an IRA, whether a traditional or Roth account, comes with certain responsibilities. The rules for an inherited IRA depend on the specifics of your situation, as well as the deceased's age and other circumstances. Unfortunately, you might have to … Continue reading → The post Inheritance Rules for Traditional and Roth IRAs appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.