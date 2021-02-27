'Buy now, pay later' plans are all the rage — here's how they work

Ethan Rotberg
·6 min read
&#39;Buy now, pay later&#39; plans are all the rage &#x002014; here&#39;s how they work
'Buy now, pay later' plans are all the rage — here's how they work

Got your eye on a stylish new jacket and some for the summer months? Why pay for it now when you can pay later, in installments?

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services are gaining traction, as Americans are still feeling the financial pinch from the pandemic. By splitting up your payments, you can keep buying things as you normally do, even if you’re light on cash.

Sound pretty good? Here are some pros and not-so-obvious cons of buying now and paying later, plus a few alternatives that might save you more money.

How does Buy Now, Pay Later work?

Man paying with credit card on smart phone at home office
Zivica Kerkez / Shutterstock

Remember putting things on layaway? Maybe not — the practice that became popular during the Great Depression has mostly gone out of style as more shoppers opt for credit cards (and rack up credit card debt). In 2006, Walmart ended its layaway program after 44 years.

Layaway allows cash-strapped shoppers to place an item on hold while they make payments, then bring it home once they’ve paid in full. But with BNPL, you can bring the item home immediately.

To buy now and pay later, you first need to create an account with a third party. You have a few choices, including Klarna, Afterpay, Sezzle, Affirm, QuadPay and more.

The typical list of criteria is short: be at least 18 years old and have a valid debit or credit card to link to the account. Some companies will run a credit check to get a look at your basic financial history before they determine how much you should be allowed to finance.

Once you’re signed up, you can BNPL at any of the stores associated with that service.

In most cases, these installment plans are interest-free. You’ll pay extra only if you can’t make the payments on time.

Who’s using Buy Now, Pay Later?

Beautiful young loving couple carrying shopping bags and enjoying together.
Ivanko80 / Shutterstock

Given the ongoing retail apocalypse of massive store closings, merchants are desperate for anything that will attract more customers.

BNPL could do just that, especially for young shoppers. A report from PYMNTS.com says 87% of consumers ages 22 to 44 are interested in monthly installment plans.

And the economic turbulence from COVID has helped spark more interest. Afterpay says it tripled its user base by June 2020, compared to just a year earlier.

What are the upsides?

Happy couple consider domestic financial bills, pay online on computer, smiling African American husband and wife read bank documents check bank account on laptop
fizkes / Shutterstock

In some cases, BNPL can prove to be a worthwhile option to those that need it.

  • Fitting a purchase into your budget: Spacing out your payments can alleviate the strain on your bank account. Some BNPL companies run on a biweekly payment schedule, which could line up well with your paycheck. Ideally, you should try to save up for a purchase, but BNPL could help you snag the perfect outfit for a job interview if you’re still a week from pay day.

  • Flexibility without a credit card: Though you can get certain credit cards without a stellar credit score, some of those cards require a security deposit, which you might not be able to afford. Without a credit card, BNPL may be your only option for certain purchases.

  • Skipping credit card fees: If you’re already paying high interest on your credit card balance, you should consider refinancing or consolidating that debt first. Otherwise, these services can help you make a purchase without adding to your credit card balance, which can have APRs between 14% and 24%. But remember: This only works if you can stay on top of your repayment plan.

  • Earning rewards: Some BNPL companies offer exclusive discounts and features. Klarna, for example, will notify you if an item you’re watching drops in price. Other companies are experimenting with loyalty programs, where shoppers can earn rewards by using the service.

What are the pitfalls?

Handsome businessman looking at bills at home.
bbernard / Shutterstock

Like other forms of credit, BNPL bills can come back to haunt you if you don’t plan ahead.

  • Expensive late fees: If you can’t make your installments, the fees can start to add up. The amount will depend on the service. Afterpay will charge you the lesser of 25% of the purchase price or $24. Klarna can charge you a total of $21 after three consecutive late payments.

  • High interest rates: Not all BNPL companies offer a zero interest rate. Affirm doesn’t charge late fees but can charge interest of up to 30% depending on the plan — much higher than the average credit card interest of 16.43%. And if your BNPL plan is linked to your credit card, payments will simply add to your card balance at a high APR.

  • Spending money you don’t have: These services, much like credit cards, can encourage impulse buying. If you can’t afford those fancy shoes now, will things really be different in the weeks to come?

  • Hurting your credit score: Some of these companies will do hard credit checks, which can temporarily ding your credit score. They also might report your missed or late payments to the credit bureaus, further weakening your score. And to top if off, these services may not help you build your score if regular payment activity isn’t reported to the bureaus.

Other ways to afford your next shopping spree

Woman Back From Shopping Trip Surrounded By Bags Lies On Bed
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

If you can save money and wait patiently before indulging in retail therapy, your future self will thank you.

Here are some essential strategies to conserve coin and avoid potential debt traps:

  • Freeze other bills. Because of the pandemic, some companies have let customers put their payments on hold. While it might not make financial sense to defer payments in favor of the newest gadget, you could put those savings towards your current debt.

  • Get a better insurance rate. You could be saving $1,000 a year or more just by getting a better rate on your homeowners insurance — and you could trim your auto insurance even more. Feel free to put those savings directly toward your clothing budget.

  • Refinance your mortgage. If you have a mortgage and haven’t refinanced lately, it’s time to look into it. Thanks to historically low mortgage rates, more than 19 million homeowners have the potential to cut their monthly payments by around $300, says data firm Black Knight.

  • Find discounts online. You might be able to pay for that jacket now if it was a bit cheaper. Download a free browser extension that works while you're shopping to search through thousands of other sellers to find a better price.

  • Pick up a side hustle. The best way to afford your shopping trips is by increasing your income. You can try to negotiate a raise, or you can build your own side gig to earn hundreds or thousands extra.

Recommended Stories

  • What Is a Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA)?

    One of the limitations of using tested investment theory to provide people with rational financial advice is that people aren’t necessarily all that rational. Investors tend to get worried when the market is down and sell cheap at the bottom, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Behavioral Financial Advisor (BFA)? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Top Dividend Stocks for March 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for March.

  • Here's Why You Should Bank an Extra $15,000 Before Even Thinking About Buying A House

    Spoiler: That list price is only the beginning.

  • The 3 worst ways people will use their next stimulus check, Suze Orman says

    The personal finance guru says plan now for the new $1,400 payment that's in the works.

  • Why GameStop Stock Soared Today

    GameStop, however, is not trading anything like a typical stock. Since announcing the resignation of CFO Jim Bell after the market close on Tuesday, GameStop's shares have climbed more than 140%. GameStop took investors on another wild ride on Thursday.

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for February 26, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Friday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.2151.

  • Boise Cascade (BCC) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know

    Boise Cascade (BCC) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

  • Third Stimulus Checks Are One Step Closer to Reality – How Much Will You Get?

    The House passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package. While the bill faces hurdles in the Senate, the provisions authorizing another round of stimulus payments seem safe.

  • Less than half of Americans support student loan forgiveness: poll

    A new survey from Yahoo Finance and The Harris Poll finds 46% of Americans support some level of student loan forgiveness.

  • 'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

    “A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation.

  • Ford family puts personal station wagons up for sale at Barrett-Jackson auction

    The Ford family is auctioning a 1958 Edsel Bermuda Wagon and a 1947 Woody Wagon from its personal collection at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale, Ariz.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever

    If you want to own great companies, this trio of iconic dividend stocks should be right up your alley.

  • House Approves $3,000 Child Tax Credit for 2021

    The proposal would temporarily increase the child tax credit to $3,000 or $3,600 per child for most families and have 50% of it paid in advance by the IRS.

  • Famous Las Vegas restaurant Lotus of Siam weathered COVID-19 with preparation, foresight

    Co-owner Penny Chutima and her mother, storied chef Saipin, saw what was happening in China and prepared early for the pandemic to hit the states.

  • Trump Organization Under Criminal Investigation in NY – Will Donald Trump’s Accountants Flip?

    Last night on MSNBC, Bloomberg reporter Tim O'Brien speculated that the lead accountant on the Trump Organization's taxes may turn state's evidence. Allen Weisselberg is the chief financial officer of...

  • USPS fleet gets an upgrade for the first time in three decades

    The aging USPS fleet will soon get an upgrade, complete with airbags and air conditioning.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin’s Below $50K as Investors ‘Wait and See’ Amid Market Reset

    Bitcoin's bulls are taking over the market again.

  • Your next stimulus check just cleared a big hurdle — what's the timing now?

    Here's what still has to happen, now that the U.S. House has given its OK.

  • Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine Gets Unanimous Backing Of FDA Panel, Emergency-Use Authorization Soon To Come

    Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) coronavirus vaccine candidate could be given clearance for emergency use today, following unanimous backing by a Food and Drug Administration panel. What Happened: The FDA plans to rapidly finalize the vaccine and authorize it for emergency use. It is working with other federal agencies to ensure timely vaccine distribution, Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement. The announcement followed a live-streamed one-day meeting on Friday of the FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee. This vaccine is a single-dose shot for adults 18 years and older. An independent expert panel, consisting of 22 members, voted unanimously to authorize the vaccine candidate, deeming the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the known risks. Although committee members expressed apprehensions over lower efficacy in some adults over the age of 60, it was finally decided that this subgroup was too small a population to draw broader conclusions. "We believe our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has the potential to help change the trajectory of the pandemic and stand ready to make it available to protect the public as soon as possible," said Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at J&J. The recommendation was based on evidence provided by the company, including efficacy and safety data from the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, which showed that the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate-to-severe cases of the disease. Related Link: Why Merck Is Buying Autoimmune Disease Drug Company Pandion For $1.85B The overall efficacy, however, pales before the 95% efficacy reported by Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)-BioNTech SE – ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) for their vaccine candidates. Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech received authorizations for their vaccine candidates in December. Unlike the messenger RNA vaccines of Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, J&J's vaccine candidate uses a single-dose regimen and is an experimental viral vector vaccine that uses a weakened form of adenovirus to transport genetic material to trigger immune response. J&J's vaccine candidate can remain stable for two years at -20 degrees Celsius, at least three months of which can be at temperatures of 2-8 degrees Celsius. The vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, on the other hand, require cold-chain logistics to stay effective. What's Next: After emergency use authorization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will provide a recommendation on the use and roll-out of J&J's vaccine. The company said it is prepared to supply its vaccine immediately upon authorization and expects to deliver enough single-dose vaccines by the end of March to vaccinate more than 20 million people in the U.S. The company plans to deliver 100 million single-dose vaccines in the U.S. during the first half of 2021. J&J also has an application pending before European regulators for obtaining conditional marketing authorization in the region. The World Health Organization is reviewing an emergency use listing for the vaccine. Related Link: The Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For Tricida See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Daily Biotech Pulse: Adcom Test Awaits J&J's COVID-19 Vaccine, Lilly To Supply Additional Antibody Therapy Doses To US, Regulatory Setback For TricidaJohnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Coronavirus Shot Gets Favorable FDA Review Ahead Of Adcom Meeting© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace?

    Darrell Wallace, Jr., better as Bubba Wallace, has made his mark on the world of NASCAR over the last few years with high finishes in some of the sport's top races. His success on the racetrack has...