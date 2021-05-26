Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

  • FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh
  • FILE PHOTO: A Saudi woman, wearing a face shield, shops at a supermarket, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Riyadh
  • FILE PHOTO: Woman shops in a supermarket in Doha
1 / 3

Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh
Alexander Cornwell
·4 min read

By Alexander Cornwell

DUBAI (Reuters) - Financial technology start-ups in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online.

Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been sceptical of paying for goods before getting them.

But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE's Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations. And investors are paying attention. Tamara last month raised $110 million in debt and equity, a large amount for an early stage Middle East start-up.

This week, Australia's second biggest BNPL player Zip said it was buying the rest of the shares in Spotii it did not already own for $16 million. Tabby has raised over $30 million including funding from Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala.

"We're constantly having to re-forecast our numbers just because we constantly get surprised by the consumer adoption," Tabby Co-Founder and Chief Executive Hosam Arab told Reuters.

There is no independent data available on the Middle East BNPL market which also includes Shahry in Egypt; all of the companies in the sector are early stage start-ups and many only began operating last year.

In the United States, Australia and Europe, BNPL is marketed as an alternative to credit cards. During the pandemic, with consumers conserving cash and seeking alternative methods of borrowing money, the service exploded in popularity.

In the Gulf, BNPL companies present themselves as an alternative to cash on delivery, the most common payment method for online purchases in many Middle East countries, according to a 2018 report by British security firm G4S.

But Anil Malhotra, chief marketing officer of digital payments business Bango, said a cultural challenge for BNPL in the Gulf was to make sure it "doesn't look or smell like credit."

Islamic customs prohibit charging interests on loans, which has deterred some Middle East consumers from using credit cards.

Saudi Arabian independent retailer Crate, which introduced Tamara on its website last August, has found that while those checking out with BNPL had become repeat users, most customers preferred to pay by card or cash on delivery.

Half of all purchases are paid with card, while cash on delivery accounts for 40% of all online transactions with BNPL making up 10%, Chief Executive Rayan Fadul told Reuters.

BNPL is still new to the region's consumers who are wary of using a product they don't yet fully understand, he believes.

"They would like to see other people talk about it first and maybe explain to them how easy it is."

PHYSICAL OPPORTUNITY

The model varies but BNPL companies typically allow shoppers to pay for purchases in instalments over several weeks or months. Gulf providers do not charge interest and instead earn most revenue by charging merchants fees.

While shoppers can be charged hefty fees if they miss a payment, providers say they cause less financial burden than credit cards. Users can be suspended if they miss a payment.

They also say they help merchants increase sales as shoppers are able to spread out payments over an extended period and allow shoppers to buy products they need.

As BNPL firms generally make money off merchant commissions and late fees, not interest payments, they sidestep the legal definition of credit - and credit laws.

But the sector has come under scrutiny with authorities in Britain and elsewhere reviewing or tightening rules around the industry, with some regulators saying that technology companies offering BNPL should be regulated like ordinary lenders.

It's not clear how Middle East regulators plan to react. The financial authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

"This is credit and if credit is mismanaged, either by the lender or borrower, bad things happen," Citi Global Head of Banking Research Ronit Ghose told Reuters.

Tamara, which is in Saudi and the UAE, says it has signed up over 1,000 merchants and that transaction volume has been increasing 170% month-on-month. Spotii, available in Saudi, UAE, Bahrain and Oman, has 650 merchants on its platform and has seen transaction volume rise at an average of 90% month-on-month since it launched last year, according to Zip.

Postpay, Spotii, Tabby and Tamara all say they plan to expand to other markets soon.

As the impact of the pandemic diminishes, investors also see an opportunity for BNPL firms to take more business at the shop till in the Middle East.

"We think physical point of sale will play a very big role in the future of BNPL in this part of the world," said Eslam Darwish, partner at Dubai-based venture capital firm Global Ventures which has invested in Tabby.

Alshaya Group, a Kuwaiti retailer with Middle East franchising rights for companies including Starbucks and Hennes & Mauritz, is planning to roll out Postpay in different online stores after trailing it this year in the UAE at Footlocker.

"We are certainly looking at in-store availability of BNPL to benefit customers who, sometimes or always, prefer physical to digital shopping," Chief Digital Officer Paul Morris said.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Carmel Crimmins)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. warns Americans not to travel to Japan, but Japan says that won't affect the Summer Olympics

    The State Department on Monday warned Americas, "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that "because of the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan." The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still plans to send a delegation of athletes to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, and Japan said the U.S. warning won't affect the Games. "We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff," coupled with the frequent testing, "will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the U.S. committee said in a statement. Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Tuesday that "for now, we don't expect any impact" from the State Department's warning. Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference Tuesday that Washington has told Tokyo the travel warning doesn't affect the Olympians, and "we believe there is no change to the U.S. position supporting the Japanese government's determination to achieve the Games." The Summer Olympics are scheduled to start July 23, though public and medical opinion in Japan has turned sharply against holding the quadrennial Games as COVID-19 cases surge in the country. Japan decided months ago to ban foreign spectators from attending the Games in person, but tens of thousands of Olympic participants, their family members, sporting official and judges, and other essential Olympics personnel are still scheduled to pour into the country. Japan's own COVID-19 vaccination campaign lags behind other developed nations, but the International Olympic Committee will reportedly provide vaccines for 20,000 participates in the Tokyo games. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • CMS head gets OK, but FDA chief pick remains elusive

    The Senate yesterday confirmed Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to lead Medicare and Medicaid. But, four months in, President Biden still hasn't nominated anyone to lead the FDA.Why it matters: The FDA has a slew of high-profile decisions coming up, as drug companies look to expand access to their COVID-19 vaccines and a controversial Alzheimer's drug awaits an approval decision.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Federal health care agencies spend or regulate hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Getting those agencies staffed, especially in the midst of a pandemic, is extremely important for the Biden administration's domestic agenda.The lack of a Senate-confirmed Medicare and Medicaid administrator had created some "drag" in the system as career staff held off on making certain decisions until political appointees are chosen, several lobbyists have told me.And experts have said the same is likely happening at the FDA.State of play: In March, a group of former FDA Commissioners urged the Biden administration to pick up the pace on picking a new FDA commissioner, the Washington Post reported.Janet Woodcock, a longtime leader of the FDA office that reviews new drugs, has served as the interim commissioner since Biden took office in January. She's in running for the permanent job, but some Democrats fear she's too friendly with pharma.Joshua Sharfstein, who served at the agency during the Obama administration and is seen as more wary of the drug industry, is also under consideration. The Wall Street Journal reported last month that the field of candidates had broadened to include at least three other people.A senior Republican Senate aide told Axios' Caitlin Owens that between one and two dozen Republicans would likely vote to confirm Woodcock, but not Sharfstein.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Photos: Amid the debris, Gaza mourns loss of life and looks to rebuild

    Life is struggling to return to normal in the Gaza Strip.

  • More than half of Republicans still think Trump is actual president according to poll

    Two-thirds want former commander-in-chief to run in 2024, but he declined to commit in Dan Bongino interview

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • The GOP prepares to come up $500 billion on infrastructure after Biden comes down by $600 billion

    The Republicans' forthcoming $1 trillion proposal counters Biden's climbdown to $1.7 trillion, but the sides appear no closer to agreeing on taxes.

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • Car-free San Francisco streets: Residents debate reopening

    For Vanessa Gregson, the four-lane highway that borders the beach along San Francisco's Pacific Ocean is now an automobile-free sanctuary where she can blissfully ride her bicycle and enjoy the quiet. “You feel like you’re in nature, and you’re in San Francisco.” Like cities from Paris to New York that shut roads to motorists when the coronavirus hit, environmentally friendly San Francisco closed miles of streets to automobiles so people could exercise and socialize safely.

  • China overtakes Germany as UK’s top import market

    It came as Brexit disrupted trade with the EU and the pandemic boosted demand for Chinese goods.

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Lukashenko says 'ill-wishers' trying to 'strangle' Belarus in first comments since plane seizure

    Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, on Wednesday sounded defiant about forcing a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk and accused the West of crossing "red lines" by barring Belarusian flights from Europe. Belarus has been accused of hijacking the flight in order to arrest Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of opposition mouthpiece Nexta. He and his partner Sofia Sapega have been in custody since Sunday. European Union leaders on Tuesday discussed fresh sanctions against the Lukashenko regime, and a host of European airlines have suspended flights to Belarus and through its airspace. Mr Lukashenko, in his first public appearance since the incident, blamed the fallout on Belarus’ enemies in the West. "As we predicted, our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state," Mr Lukashenko said on Wednesday in an address to members of parliament, according to the Belta state news agency.

  • Zack Snyder says he wants to make a pornographic film influenced by '300'

    The "Army of the Dead" director said he has always wanted to make a religious movie and a pornographic movie, and might combine the two.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Bridgewater’s comments on Joe Brady drew ire. They didn’t tell full story, QB says

    The quarterback speaks publicly for the first time since joining the Broncos.

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • House Call: All the Cool Airbnbs I Want to Book

    This is a wild opportunity: Tomorrow (May 26) bookings will open on Airbnb for one- or two-night stays at the Charles H. Tuttle mansion—an 1899 brownstone in Manhattan’s Hamilton Heights—priced at $20. The sprawling 6,000-square-foot home has formal living and dining rooms, a chef’s kitchen, and a grand foyer, plus a variety of old and new touches from stained glass to modern bathrooms.

  • ‘Coup within a coup’ in Mali, as president and prime minister detained

    The man who led a military coup in Mali last year has seized power after dismissing the country’s president and prime minister on Tuesday, in what the French president described as “a coup within a coup”. Mali’s interim vice president, Colonel Assimi Goita, took control of the country a day after the other two men were “kidnapped” from their homes and detained by army officers. He said he stripped the civilian leaders of their duties for attempting to “sabotage” the political transition, adding that “the scheduled elections will be held in 2022.” “The vice president of the transition saw himself obligated to act to preserve the transitional charter and defend the republic,” Col Goita said in a statement read by an aide on national television. The announcement threw Mali, which has been battling a fast-growing jihadist insurgency, into political instability once again after former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted in a coup by disgruntled military officers in August 2020. After weeks of protests against former president Keita, known as IBK, who was heavily criticised for his inability to control the insurgency and widespread government corruption, military officers encircled his home, fired shots into the air and made him resign on national television under duress. President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were appointed in September, under international pressure to form a transitional government which was due to last 18 months, before new presidential elections were to be held in February 2022. But the junta retained strong control over Mali’s administration and held key ministries. Then on Monday, some of the officials who had supported last year’s coup were sidelined from the defence and security ministries, two key roles, after growing criticism of the interim government. Just over an hour after the reshuffle was announced, army officials forcibly took Mr N’Daw and Mr Ouane from their homes and held them at Kati’s military headquarters, just outside of the capital Bamako. The move has sparked widespread international anger. Britain, the European Union and the United Nations condemned the move, calling for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Mali’s civilian leaders, who are still detained. The European Council said it “strongly condemns the kidnapping” of Mali’s leaders, and was considering targeted sanctions against the coup leaders. “What has been led by, again, the military putschists, is an unacceptable coup within the coup, which calls for our immediate condemnation,” French president Emmanuel Macron said after a European summit in Brussels. “We are ready, in the next few hours if the situation was not clarified, to take targeted sanctions on the protagonists.”