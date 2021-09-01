When Should You Buy Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)?

While Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Omnicell’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Omnicell still cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$155 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 26% compared to my intrinsic value of $123.36. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Omnicell’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Omnicell look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Omnicell's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in OMCL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe OMCL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on OMCL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for OMCL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Omnicell, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Omnicell you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Omnicell, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

