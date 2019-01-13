Should You Buy OneSavings Bank Plc (LON:OSB) For Its Dividend?

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. OneSavings Bank Plc (LON:OSB) has recently paid dividends to shareholders, and currently yields 3.6%. Let’s dig deeper into whether OneSavings Bank should have a place in your portfolio.

5 questions I ask before picking a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is it the top 25% annual dividend yield payer?

Has it paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Does earnings amply cover its dividend payments?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

How does OneSavings Bank fare?

The company currently pays out 25% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a higher payout ratio of 33% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 4.8%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to £0.56. The higher payout forecasted, along with higher earnings, should lead to greater dividend income for investors moving forward.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view OneSavings Bank as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 4 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, OneSavings Bank produces a yield of 3.6%, which is on the low-side for Mortgage stocks.

Whilst there are few things you may like about OneSavings Bank from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. Below, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should look at:

