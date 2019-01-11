When Should You Buy Openjobmetis S.p.A. (BIT:OJM)?

Openjobmetis S.p.A. (BIT:OJM), which is in the professional services business, and is based in Italy, led the BIT gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Openjobmetis’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Openjobmetis

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

What’s the opportunity in Openjobmetis?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.32x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 15.14x, which means if you buy Openjobmetis today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Openjobmetis should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond where it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Openjobmetis’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Openjobmetis look like?

BIT:OJM Future Profit January 11th 19 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 25% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Openjobmetis. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? OJM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at OJM? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on OJM, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for OJM, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Openjobmetis. You can find everything you need to know about Openjobmetis in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Openjobmetis, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



