When Should You Buy O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$873 and falling to the lows of US$771. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether O'Reilly Automotive's current trading price of US$811 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at O'Reilly Automotive’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for O'Reilly Automotive

What Is O'Reilly Automotive Worth?

O'Reilly Automotive appears to be overvalued by 24% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$811 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $653.74. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that O'Reilly Automotive’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of O'Reilly Automotive look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. O'Reilly Automotive's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ORLY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ORLY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ORLY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ORLY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example, we've found that O'Reilly Automotive has 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in O'Reilly Automotive, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here