Buy ‘oversold tech stocks,’ especially Apple: Analyst

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·3 min read

After a volatile start to the year, many technology stocks have become markedly cheaper — and it's time to start scooping up shares, according to at least one analyst.

"We believe the tech sector is as oversold as we have seen in the last five years and we would strongly be buying cloud, software, cyber security, chips, and stalwart tech names led by FAANG with Apple our clear favorite," Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote in a note.

Technology stocks have endured a heavy period of selling so far in 2022 as investors rotated away from high-growth and richly valued shares in anticipation of higher interest rates and tighter financial conditions from the Federal Reserve.

The Nasdaq 100 (^NDX) sank to close in a bear market on Monday, ending more than 20% below its recent record high from Nov. 19. And each of the FAANG names — or Meta Platforms (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Alphabet (GOOGL) — are down sharply for the year-to-date.

However, now that the Federal Reserve has rolled out its first interest rate hike since 2018 and telegraphed six additional rate hikes will likely take place this year, that shroud of uncertainty on the monetary policy outlook has been lifted for equities and for many tech names especially, Ives suggested.

"We strongly believe this is a bright green light to own oversold tech stocks as the market was fearing the worst from [Federal Reserve Chair Jerome] Powell & Co. and now ultimately the Fed 'ripped the band-aid' off for the world to see with the liftoff now under way," Ives said. "While there could be major volatility going forward, we believe the tech bottom is now likely in for the year."

An illustration picture taken in London on December 18, 2020 shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
An illustration picture taken in London on December 18, 2020 shows the logos of Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft displayed on a mobile phone and a laptop screen. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

However, not all tech names are created equal in this environment, and Ives still struck a cautious tone on the work-from-home (WFH) stocks that benefited from stay-in-place behaviors and ran up the most earlier in the pandemic. Names including Netflix, Peloton (PTON) and Zoom Video Communication (ZM) have far underperformed the broader market this year, with each dropping at least 34% for the year-to-date through Wednesday's close.

"Our recent enterprise checks coupled by healthy results are showing a digital transformation that is gaining more steam into 2022 (NOT slowing) and we believe investors have run for the exits and sold the tech sector indiscriminately across the board painting all tech names with the same brush," said Ives (emphasis his). "Herein represents why we believe tech stocks are bifurcated as the WFH/COVID pull forward names should be viewed very cautionary with valuations still moving lower, HOWEVER we view enterprise/cloud focused names as compelling table pounder buys at these levels."

Among the mega-cap technology stocks, Ives deemed Apple his top pick, noting he believed shares would rise back to $200 apiece this year as supply chain concerns eventually begin to ease. This would represent appreciation of 25% from Wednesday's closing levels.

"We view Apple as both a Rock of Gibraltar defensive tech name as well as the best 5G tech play in the market with a massive product cycle that is gaining more steam along with its valuable services business which is being undervalued by the Street in our opinion," Ives said.

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • No ‘strong bearish sentiment’ in markets: Behavioral finance expert

    Investors are beginning to hoard cash on fears of inflation and a possible recession, a recent Bank of America report stated. However, Betterment Director of Behavioral Finance and Investing Dan Egan, believes that current investor behavior is not necessarily indicative of significant bearishness.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • Amazon close $8.5 billion deal to buy MGM movie studio

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung reports Amazon has closed its $8.5 billion deal to buy Hollywood studio MGM.

  • Jobless claims: Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    New unemployment claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market and relatively low levels of firings and layoffs.

  • JPMorgan Processed Russia Bond Payments, Sent Money to Citi

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. has processed funds that were earmarked for interest payments due on dollar bonds issued by the Russian government and sent the money on to Citigroup Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri

  • Bank of America to benefit from the ‘best growth in Main Street banking since the 1980s': Analyst

    Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Mike Mayo joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss banking growth and the outlook for Bank of America.&nbsp;

  • Can Apple Stock Hold Its 200-Day Line? Options Trade Makes Quick 14% Return If It Does

    Apple showed impressive strength in the last two days, rising back above the all-important 200-day moving average. According to the IBD Stock Checkup, Apple stock is ranked No. 1 in its group and has a Composite Rating of 87, an EPS Rating of 95 and a Relative Strength Rating of 85. Investors who think AAPL stock will stay above the 200-day moving average for the next week or two could look at a short-term bull put spread.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Peloton Stock at $51 a Share? This Analyst Thinks It’s Possible

    If you’re looking to pick up a former all-conquering growth stock that has crashed and burned, then Peloton (PTON) is one such name. Down by a miserable 78% over the past year, the stock has suffered as growth names have fallen out of favor, although the home exercise specialist has had a long list of company specific issues to contend with which have sent investors to the exit gates. These include dwindling demand in the post-pandemic era, recalled bikes over safety concerns, a significant toni

  • Nickel Plunges as Traders Fume Over Latest London Metals Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the maximum allowed for a second day as the market seeks to reset from last week’s historic short squeeze, while brokers were left stunned as yet another glitch delayed the start of trading in London.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaU

  • Amazon Stock Looks Primed for Takeoff

    Shares of e-commerce and cloud-computing behemoth Amazon (AMZN) have been volatile as of late, following news that the stock is getting a 20-for-1 split. That's a huge deal that will open the door to a new world of small retail investors. Indeed, splits for big tech has been some sort of trend lately, and Amazon is jumping aboard the bandwagon. Amazon's Split and Share Repurchase Ignite a Bounce Although splits are ultimately good for retail investors, they don't add value for existing sharehold

  • Mortgage Rates in the U.S. Top 4% for First Time Since 2019

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. soared, surpassing 4% for the first time in almost three years.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to UkraineShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusThe average for a 30-year loan was 4.16%, up from 3.85% last wee

  • Fed raises interest rates for the first time since 2018

    The Federal Reserve is expected today to raise short-term interest rates by 0.25%, marking the central bank's first substantial move to quell high inflation as prices rise at paces not seen in about 40 years.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $150,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait a Decade

    As you approach your golden years, these companies could deliver the stability and growth that you need.

  • Moscow stocks crash crushes financial dreams of Russians

    The Moscow stock exchange ended 2021 in fine form: a record number of companies were listing their shares, foreign money was flowing in and ordinary Russians were keen on investing.

  • The stock market is poised for a prolonged sell-off later this year after a brief rally driven by seasonal trends, Stifel says

    "Every measure we have shows 0% return the next decade" for the S&P 500, Stifel said, pointing to current valuations and equity ownership levels.

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Says Truist

    Let’s talk about artificial intelligence. AI is a growing segment of the tech sector, finding uses in almost every industry, especially those featuring autonomous systems. Self-driving cars, industrial robots, call center chatbots, even the smartphones in our pockets – all of them have some connection with AI and machine learning tech. It has already changed the face of the digital world, and its revolution is far from over. A tech with such a profound and wide-ranging impact will also make itse

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th