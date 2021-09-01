When Should You Buy PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine PagSeguro Digital’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for PagSeguro Digital

What's the opportunity in PagSeguro Digital?

PagSeguro Digital appears to be overvalued by 25% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$59.47 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $47.68. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that PagSeguro Digital’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from PagSeguro Digital?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. PagSeguro Digital's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in PAGS’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe PAGS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAGS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for PAGS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for PagSeguro Digital (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in PagSeguro Digital, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • Best Buy launches new attack on Amazon

    Best Buy's website will have a few surprising new products for sale as the retailer seeks to better compete with Amazon.

  • Former Fed official warns of ‘urgent’ threat of another financial crisis

    Don Kohn, the Fed's former vice chair for financial supervision, warns of imminent risks to the stability of the global financial system and calls on regulators and lawmakers to take swift action.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Stock Crashed 35% Today

    The Israeli EV chassis platform maker said initial backers of its merger to go public could be selling their shares.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend aristocrats with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Aristocrats with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the stock market and dividend stocks […]

  • Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue stream

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc, a popular gateway for trading meme stocks, tumbled nearly 7% on Monday on news that PayPal Holdings Inc may start an online brokerage and a report saying regulators were looking at a possible ban on a practice that accounts for the bulk of the company's revenue. Shares of Robinhood extended an early decline after CNBC reported that PayPal was exploring ways to let U.S. customers trade individual stocks on its platform. Robinhood shares fell further after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, told Barron's in an interview published on Monday that payment for order flow has "an inherent conflict of interest."

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Why It’s Never a Bad Idea To Invest In Apple, Coca-Cola and These Other Companies

    There are no sure things in investing and even the best-run companies can find their way into a rut. But over the long run, the cream rises to the top. For a company to reach its potential, it has to...

  • Singapore Has a New Richest Person With $20 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Forrest Li, Sea Ltd.’s billionaire co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer, has become Singapore’s richest person as shares of his company surged.Li, who was born in China and later became a Singapore citizen, is now worth $19.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Sea’s American depositary receipts rose 67% this year. The city-state’s second-richest person, paint tycoon Goh Cheng Liang, has a net worth of $17.7 billion.It’s another example of how

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

    Dividend stocks are typically not known for their potential for rapid gains, but it's not out of the question. Not only are these three dividend stocks well-run businesses that should deliver excellent income and growth for decades to come, but they all could also be big winners as the COVID-19 pandemic (hopefully) comes to a gradual end over the next year or so. EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) isn't exactly a household name, but it could be one of the biggest winners of the normalization of life in the United States.

  • If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 2 Stocks

    Given the 1.3% average yield of the S&P 500, retirees seeking income may overlook dividend stocks. Thus, stocks such as AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) can not only offer adequate cash flow but also provide the inflation protection that comes with rising payouts. Illinois-based AbbVie is the former pharmaceutical subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories.

  • 10 Stocks to Invest in According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones

    In this article, we will take a look at 10 stocks to invest in according to billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jones’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to see the 5 Stocks to Invest in According to Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones. Paul Tudor Jones […]