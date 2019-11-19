When Should You Buy Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG)?

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG), operating in the financial services industry based in United Kingdom, received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Paragon Banking Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Paragon Banking Group?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 15.91% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Paragon Banking Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £4.33, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Paragon Banking Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Paragon Banking Group look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 8.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Paragon Banking Group, at least in the short term.

Are you a shareholder? PAG’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PAG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

