When Should You Buy Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)?

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Paycom Software’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Paycom Software?

According to my valuation model, Paycom Software seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Paycom Software today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $431.41, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Paycom Software’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Paycom Software generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Paycom Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PAYC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on PAYC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Paycom Software at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Paycom Software and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Paycom Software, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

