Should You Buy Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) is about to go ex-dividend in just three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's shares on or after the 2nd of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.17 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.64 per share. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a trailing yield of approximately 2.4% on its current stock price of $28.31. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 24% of its income after tax.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Fortunately for readers, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina's earnings per share have been growing at 11% a year for the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has lifted its dividend by approximately 25% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line

Has Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina more closely.

While it's tempting to invest in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

