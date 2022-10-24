You can find insurance plans for multiple pets with the click of a button. / Credit: Getty Images

Calling all pet owners: If you have multiple pets, then there are plenty of affordable pet insurance options for you.

Pet insurance is essential, especially if you have more than one furry friend to care for. You don't want to be caught by surprise during an emergency. While you may need to temporarily foot a bill out-of-pocket, pet insurance allows you to file a claim to get reimbursed for medical-related expenses. Just keep in mind that most pet insurance policies do not cover pets with pre-existing conditions, a known health-related injury or illness that occurs or was diagnosed before your insurance plan starts.

If you're an animal lover with more than one pet - dogs and cats, in particular - then start your insurance search now!

Can I buy pet insurance for multiple pets?

Again, the answer is a resounding yes! You can definitely find insurance plans for multiple pets.

In fact, some insurance providers like Spot or the ASPCA even provide discounts of up to 10% for signing up additional pets. You simply have to create a login on their website, register your first pet and then click on the "Add-A-Pet" link through the member portal to choose a plan for your other dog or cat. The process is simple and takes just minutes to get started.

Some pet insurance companies will allow you to add several pets to one policy, while others will require separate plans and separate premiums. After all, every pet is unique, from its age, gender, breed, health status and other factors, so your needs may vary. It all depends on the provider. You should always compare multiple pet insurance companies and their offerings before picking a policy.

If you're hoping to save money, though, you should get your pets signed up sooner rather than later. Aside from the multi-pet discount, you're also more likely to get a better deal if you have a young puppy or kitten. Younger animals tend to be healthier and require less coverage.

"We advise all paw-rents to insure their pet at a young age. You can enroll your pet in a plan from Spot as soon as they're 8 weeks old. Don't let your pet develop a 'pre-existing condition' before they're insured," Spot states online, noting there's no age limit.

Why is pet insurance so important?

Pets are members of the family and should be treated as such. Like health insurance for humans, pet insurance provides you with peace of mind and protects your wallet if unexpected illnesses or injuries arise.

At least 70% of U.S. households have a pet - the majority with a cat or dog - according to the 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association. In 2021 alone, the U.S. spent roughly $34.3 billion on veterinary care and product sales, including routine care and surgical procedures and beyond. So, as you can see, pets can be pricey.

That's why it's important to make sure you aren't caught by surprise at the vet or animal hospital.

There are several benefits to having pet insurance. Firstly, you don't have to scour the web for a new veterinarian. You can keep your own. There are also a variety of plans to choose (from a basic plan with accident-only coverage to a robust plan that covers surgical procedures or prescriptions). Plus, the overall monthly costs are reasonable.

Carefully review pet insurance companies like Fetch by The Dodo to determine which plan makes the most sense for you.

How much should you spend on pet insurance?

When choosing your pet insurance plan, providers typically recommend at least three deductibles to choose from: low, middle and high. Deductibles, which range anywhere from $100 to $1,000, are usually applied on an annual basis. If you can swing it, purchasing a plan with a higher deductible will lead to a lower premium and bring you significant savings over time.

"The lower your deductible, the quicker you can cover it and the sooner you'll get paid back. However, a lower deductible can also lead to a higher premium. A higher deductible will reduce your premium since it'll take longer until you get paid back," Fetch by The Dodo explains on its website.

With most pet insurance providers, you'll pay around $30 to $70 per month per dog and $15 to $40 per month per cat. Pet insurance company Fetch by The Dodo says insurance costs for dogs are around $35 per month and $25 per month for cats on average. Remember, if your dog or cat is older or considered a high-risk breed then it may cost more.