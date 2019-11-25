Should You Buy Piippo Oyj (HEL:PIIPPO) For Its 7.0% Dividend?

Could Piippo Oyj (HEL:PIIPPO) be an attractive dividend share to own for the long haul? Investors are often drawn to strong companies with the idea of reinvesting the dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

In this case, Piippo Oyj likely looks attractive to dividend investors, given its 7.0% dividend yield and four-year payment history. We'd agree the yield does look enticing. When buying stocks for their dividends, you should always run through the checks below, to see if the dividend looks sustainable.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Piippo Oyj!

HLSE:PIIPPO Historical Dividend Yield, November 25th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Although Piippo Oyj pays a dividend, it was loss-making during the past year. When a company recently reported a loss, we should investigate if its cash flows covered the dividend.

Remember, you can always get a snapshot of Piippo Oyj's latest financial position, by checking our visualisation of its financial health.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Piippo Oyj has been paying a dividend for the past four years. The company has been paying a stable dividend for a few years now, but we'd like to see more evidence of consistency over a longer period. During the past four-year period, the first annual payment was €0.25 in 2015, compared to €0.23 last year. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.4% per year over that time.

We struggle to make a case for buying Piippo Oyj for its dividend, given that payments have shrunk over the past four years.

Dividend Growth Potential

Dividend payments have been consistent over the past few years, but we should always check if earnings per share (EPS) are growing, as this will help maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. Piippo Oyj's earnings per share have fallen -115% over the past year. This is a pretty serious concern, and it would be worth investigating whether something fundamental in the business has changed - or broken. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. First, it's not great to see a dividend being paid despite the company being unprofitable over the last year. Earnings per share are down, and to our mind Piippo Oyj has not been paying a dividend long enough to demonstrate its resilience across economic cycles. Using these criteria, Piippo Oyj looks suboptimal from a dividend investment perspective.

Now, if you want to look closer, it would be worth checking out our free research on Piippo Oyj management tenure, salary, and performance.