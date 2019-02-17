When Should You Buy PlanetMedia SA (EPA:ALPLA)?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

PlanetMedia SA (EPA:ALPLA), which is in the interactive media and services business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €2.98 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €2.12. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether PlanetMedia’s current trading price of €2.3 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at PlanetMedia’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is PlanetMedia worth?

Great news for investors – PlanetMedia is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €3.8, but it is currently trading at €2.30 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that PlanetMedia’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will PlanetMedia generate?

ENXTPA:ALPLA Future Profit February 17th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for PlanetMedia, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although ALPLA is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ALPLA, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALPLA for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on PlanetMedia.

