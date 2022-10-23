When Should You Buy Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$30.03 and falling to the lows of US$15.46. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Plug Power's current trading price of US$16.49 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Plug Power’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Plug Power Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Plug Power seems to be fairly priced at around 18.40% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Plug Power today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $13.93, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Plug Power’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Plug Power look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Plug Power's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 67%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in PLUG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PLUG, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Plug Power.

If you are no longer interested in Plug Power, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

