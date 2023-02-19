Should You Buy Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Thus, you can purchase Plus500's shares before the 23rd of February in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 11th of July.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.32 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.95 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Plus500 has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of £19.21. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Plus500 has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 22% of its income after tax.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Plus500's earnings per share have risen 18% per annum over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Plus500 has increased its dividend at approximately 18% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

Final Takeaway

Is Plus500 an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Companies like Plus500 that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Plus500 appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Plus500 for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Plus500 (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

