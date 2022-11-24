Should You Buy Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

It looks like Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase Power Integrations' shares before the 29th of November in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Power Integrations has a trailing yield of 0.9% on the current share price of $78.35. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Power Integrations is paying out just 21% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Power Integrations generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 21% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see Power Integrations's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 31% per annum for the past five years. Power Integrations earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Power Integrations has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

Is Power Integrations an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Power Integrations has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Power Integrations looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Power Integrations is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Power Integrations (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

