When Should You Buy PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (STO:PCELL)?

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (STO:PCELL), which is in the electrical business, and is based in Sweden, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the OM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at PowerCell Sweden’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is PowerCell Sweden still cheap?

According to my valuation model, PowerCell Sweden seems to be fairly priced at around 3.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy PowerCell Sweden today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SEK152.38, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since PowerCell Sweden’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of PowerCell Sweden look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for PowerCell Sweden, at least in the near future.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? PCELL seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PCELL for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on PCELL should the price fluctuate below its true value.

