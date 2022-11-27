When Should You Buy Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)?

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Pure Storage’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Pure Storage?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 5.8% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Pure Storage today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $32.35, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Pure Storage’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Pure Storage?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. In Pure Storage's case, its revenues over the next few years are expected to grow by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. If expense does not increase by the same rate, or higher, this top line growth should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? PSTG’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on PSTG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Pure Storage you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Pure Storage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

