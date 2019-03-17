Buy a Purple mattress and get some sheets for free

Mattresses in a box have exploded in popularity in the past few years. They give you the fresh feeling of a new bed without the hassle of getting it home from the store. Purple is one of these boxed bedding companies, but their mattresses stand out — rather than foam or springs, Purple uses Smart Comfort Grid technology for its sleepers.

The grid design is optimized when covered with Purple sheets that are stretchy enough to flex with the mattress. Now until March 25, Purple is actually giving away free sets of sheets when you purchase a mattress . That’s a value of up to $129.

Purple mattresses are designed for comfort as they are specially engineered to relieve pressure and keep you cool while you sleep. The grid design adjusts to your body's movements and pressure points and leaves room for air to flow through the mattress.

Check out their promo video below:

Purple sheets are made from a bamboo-based material making them soft, stretchy, and breathable. Plus the fitted sheets are made with a heavy-duty elastic so you don’t have to put up a fight trying to keep them in place.

Purple sheets come in four colors: White, slate, sand, and purple (obviously) and range in size from twin to split king.















